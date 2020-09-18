Many students have been missing out on their classes as they don't have a smartphone or proper access to the internet.

And, while this is a cause of concern, a dedicated teacher from Chhattisgarh, Rudra Rana, came up with an innovative way of teaching students who are missing out on their classes due to the pandemic.

Rana from Koriya district of Chhattisgarh goes around in a bike with a blackboard and chalk to conduct 'mohalla' classes for students in the area.

Chhattisgarh: A teacher in Korea conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students on his motorcycle.



"As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful," says Rudra Rana, the teacher. pic.twitter.com/N32f6OlzCN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

In an interview with ANI he said:

As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful.

He sets up his classroom on the street and students happily join in. Rana and the students also maintain social distancing during the classes.

People have been praising the teacher for his noble work and his dedication towards his students.

Noble work. 💯



Proof of ' you do things you indeed believe or wish shall be done, rather than bemoaning others for not doing so '.



More power to this teacher and hope local authorities help better implementation of his initiative. https://t.co/XqnnvuoE8Q — Shrirang Umbarkar (@Shrirang_4u) September 17, 2020

Hats off to him https://t.co/n06gymI8t4 — shailesh gaikwad (@shailesh505) September 17, 2020

This is a very good way of studying in the state of Covid-19, when children are being deprived of education due to online class. https://t.co/yKPiEwJxpc — Ayushi Shukla (@Ayushishukla26) September 17, 2020

Pranams to you sir 🙏🙏

Such a noble gesture to teach students.!!

God bless you. https://t.co/ufSh8E0iMJ — G.R. Venkatagiri 🇮🇳 (@VENKATAGIRIGR) September 17, 2020

The best tweet I have seen today on twitter🙏🏻 https://t.co/6khQOTtXRq — Prity Choudhary (@ChoudharyPrity3) September 17, 2020

That’s the kind of news that should gain traction.. https://t.co/gxBmFmB3NW — Gameplan_trader (@avinashabraham) September 17, 2020

Dedicated and passionate teachers like Rana are doing everything they can to make things easier for their students. And, it's heartwarming to see that.