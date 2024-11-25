If you’ve spent even five minutes on social media lately, you’ve probably seen the Chill Guy meme, a casually cool anthropomorphic dog that’s breaking the internet. With his hands-in-pockets stance, laid-back attitude, and a smirk that screams “unbothered,” Chill Guy is the internet’s latest obsession.

But this viral character is more than just a meme, it’s also stirring up debates around copyright and crypto chaos.

The meme, created by artist Phillip Banks and introduced on Instagram in October 2023, features a brown dog wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and red sneakers. The character became an instant hit, with Banks describing him as “a chill guy who lowkey doesn’t care.”

Soon, social media users turned this vibe into a viral sensation. From TikTok to X (formerly Twitter), Chill Guy memes have been applied to everything from daily life struggles to pop culture satire. Oh, and people think he looks like Kevin James, because why not?

Brands were quick to capitalize on the meme, using Chill Guy in marketing campaigns, while fans flooded platforms with creative adaptations. Even global figures like El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele casually joined the trend with cryptic posts featuring the dog​.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meme’s popularity took a wild turn when an anonymous developer launched a cryptocurrency token named $CHILLGUY, using the character without Banks’ consent. Within days, the token’s market cap skyrocketed to $500 million, with early investors making massive profits.

But not everyone was thrilled. Banks himself was vocal about his disapproval of using his creation for crypto projects. He publicly denounced the move, stating, “I will never endorse any crypto-related projects involving my work,” and hinted at legal action to protect his intellectual property​.

While the Chill Guy meme continues to trend, its creator’s push for copyright protection has added a layer of complexity. Banks has already initiated takedowns of unauthorized merchandise and meme coins. Meanwhile, the coin’s value has plummeted, sparking backlash from the crypto community, with some supporters offering donations to Banks as a peace offering.

For now, Chill Guy is more than just a vibe, it’s a cultural moment that’s igniting debates around digital ownership. Whether this cool canine will maintain his chill or face more turbulence in the crypto world remains to be seen​.

The internet loves Chill Guy for his unbothered energy, but his story proves that even memes can come with serious drama.