Given the recent clashes with Nepal and China and the never-ending tussle with Pakistan, it won't be an exaggeration to say that India's relations with its neighbours are at its worst for the few decades at least

In the current clash with China at the LAC, at least 20 Indian soldiers have been martyred in what is being claimed as a de-escalation. One can only imagine what the situation must be like at the border if this is what a de-escalation looks like.

If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel & two jawans during a “de-escalation process” imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place. This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

According to The Telegraph, China has occupied more than 60 km of Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh. The report also states that over 2,000 Chinese troops had pushed into India's border amid clashes as the hostile neighbour seemed to warn PM Modi over his 'close' relationship with USA.

Lin Minwang, a Chinese foreign policy expert at Fudan University also said:

Modi's overall diplomacy has been inclined to ally with the US. China is actually very disappointed with India right now.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has just given a statement after continuous pressure from opposition leaders asking him and the Defence Minister to enlighten the public on the situation, and has called for an all party-meeting on the 19th of June.

Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding?



Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.



How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

China attacked India in 2 phases starting Oct 20 1962. Vajpayee & others wrote to Nehru demanding Parliament be convened. Nehru readily accepted & listened to blistering criticism of his policies.



Now we have Maunendra Modi. Not even a briefing to former PMs/pol party leaders! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 11, 2020

How about a surgical air strike in Tibet on Chinese troop establishments to avenge the death of our 20 brave jawans including a commanding officer? After all our motto is 'ghar me ghus kar marenge'. Or is all our bravado only for Pakistan? — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 17, 2020

Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tomtomming “surgical strikes” of which we never saw any actual proof & now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 16, 2020

Modi has said that while India wants peace, if pushed, it won't deter from giving a befitting reply.

Now, that's China. And while they are a much more formidable foe, India's tussle with Nepal cannot be ignored either.

Earlier last week, Nepalese guards had opened fire on a crowd killing a 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation.

This led to many on social media claim that PM Modi and his government had not handled the relations with Nepal well.

No doubt India-Nepal relations have not been handled well by MODI gov.. https://t.co/SHtxtlA1j8 — Ritu (@Ritu1923) June 12, 2020

The Galwan Valley was saved for India from China in 1962 War by the Nepali Gorkha soldiers, under Naik Subedar Jung Bahadur Gurung! The same Galwan Valley has been taken over by China in the same week when Modi engaged in a bitter land dispute with Nepal. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 17, 2020

The incident came in the midst of another border row after the Nepalese government came out with a map depicting areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as their territories. The House of Representatives of the Nepalese parliament then unanimously passed a Constitution amendment bill providing for legal backing to its new map.

'Nepal govt is clear that Kalapani area belongs to us'



Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues statement following controversy after newly unveiled #IndianMap included the the area inside Indian territory #Kapalani pic.twitter.com/lY4bIEdL8s — Ashok Dahal (@ashokpillar) November 6, 2019

One might wonder, about this sudden act of aggression by Nepal, a neighbour so friendly that there are very few restrictions of movement of labour or goods between the two countries.

Well, in November 2019, India put out its new map following the abolition of Article 370 and the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, where it showed Kalapani, an area in Uttarakhand, that Nepal claimed as its own.

This led to protests in Nepal. Following which the Nepalese govt. had said that despite giving India two reminders for restarting a foreign secretary-level dialogue mechanism, our govt. had not specified any date of talks yet.

Later on the 8th of May, defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in the midst of the pandemic that he had inaugurated the blacktop road to Lipulekh pass under construction since 2012. Right after that, Kathmandu claimed that 19 km of the road up to Lipulekh was on its territory.

Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/S8yNeansJW — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2020

After the protests in Nepal, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane had hinted that Nepal’s protests over the road to Lipulekh pass built for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims were probably at the behest of someone else'.

That reference to China appeared to have riled up Nepalese PM Oli, who had been trying to build a narrative that he was a strong prime minister by standing up to India.

So, here's where we are now. Our relations with Pakistan have only deteriorated over the years. China has taken over a portion of Indian territory and has killed 20 Indian soldiers in the same week that Nepal also showed hostility towards India.

This has been making people wonder when was the last time India was surrounded by 3 rivals on its international boundarie.

Bhakts defending the Government and not asking for any accountability, in case of both Nepal and China, proves that all their Nationalism is reserved only when the rival is Pakistan.They don't love India, only hate Pakistan and the two are not equivalent. — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) June 16, 2020

Pakistan, China and Nepal dare India within a week. Trying to remember a time in our history when we achieved this feat. This is India at its weakest and most fragile ever and no media spin can obfuscate this truth. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 16, 2020

When was the last time there were deaths on three of India's borders - Pak, Nepal and China - in the span of a week? — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) June 16, 2020

A hot LOC with Pakistan, a hot LAC with China, tensions with Nepal, a miffed Bangladesh (over CAA), not on the table in Afghanistan. How did we get here? — Nirupama Subramanian (@tallstories) June 16, 2020

So, how did we get here? Maybe some of the things mentioned above contributed to this, maybe all of them or maybe it was a compilation of a number of events that have transpired over a long period of time.