The coronavirus outbreak that began in China 3 months ago has infected more than 2,18,000 people across the world, killing at least 8,000.

While the number of cases continue to rise across the globe, China reported no new domestic transmissions of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 18th March, for the first time since the outbreak started.

China’s national health commission confirmed the news and said while there were 34 new cases, all of them were of recent overseas arrivals.

This is being termed as a major milestone in China's fight against the pandemic.

Reports also suggest that the lockdown on Wuhan may be lifted if there are no new cases for 14 days.