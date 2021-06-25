Be it rich or poor, coronavirus does not distinguish race, borders or gender. The impacts of this deadly disease have been felt everywhere, with no country spared. While many reports held China responsible for the outbreak, the country has now demanded that its laboratory situated in Wuhan must be awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for its contribution to the research of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhau Lijian criticized people for assuming that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan because it was first found there and dismissed the theory that it was created in the lab.

The genome sequence of COVID-19 was first identified by Chinese scientists, but that does not mean Wuhan is the source of the coronavirus, nor can it be inferred that the coronavirus was made by Chinese scientists. The team in Wuhan should be awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for their research on COVID-19, instead of being criticized.

Netizens couldn’t keep calm and this is how they responded:

