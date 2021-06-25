Be it rich or poor, coronavirus does not distinguish race, borders or gender. The impacts of this deadly disease have been felt everywhere, with no country spared. While many reports held China responsible for the outbreak, the country has now demanded that its laboratory situated in Wuhan must be awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for its contribution to the research of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhau Lijian criticized people for assuming that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan because it was first found there and dismissed the theory that it was created in the lab.

The genome sequence of COVID-19 was first identified by Chinese scientists, but that does not mean Wuhan is the source of the coronavirus, nor can it be inferred that the coronavirus was made by Chinese scientists. The team in Wuhan should be awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for their research on COVID-19, instead of being criticized.

- Zhau Lijian

Netizens couldn’t keep calm and this is how they responded:

If Wuhan Lab in China deserves Nobel Prize for Medicine according to China; then ISIS deserves the Nobel peace prize too. — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) June 24, 2021

China wale Nobel prize lene aayenge ki ghar jake dena parega ? — AdiiTheManav (@itsmeAdii1221) June 24, 2021

Nobel prize in destroying the world economy

Putting millions of people back into poverty. Killing millions of people. — Liberal lefty (@notacommie6969) June 21, 2021

considering they want the Wuhan lab to receive a Nobel prize for identifying the virus, you'd think they'd do a better job developing a vaccine to fight it — MikJee (@SMikjee) June 23, 2021

Wuhan lab deserves the Nobel prize for starting World War 3 — Anand Doshi (@anandy2a) June 25, 2021

Yes, if NOBEL PRIZE is awarded for creating a pandemic virus, then #WuhanLab deserves the lifetime achievement award. They are just teasing the world. #HaveSomeShame #China #COVID19 https://t.co/4DQVSQNBpy — Biswajit #7 😷 💉 (@biswa_87) June 25, 2021

Yes indeed... nobel is always awarded for graound breaking in their respective field..... Wuhan virus was and is a Ground breaking virus in the field of Virology....

Just accept it was manufactured in Wuhan lab and every country would recommend for the Nobel. — Samya Das Gupta (@samyaishere) June 23, 2021

Nobel prize for Wuhan lab. The joke of the century. Which field. 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 for disruption of global trade or 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 for causing greater harm to human population worldwide as never before or 𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 for restricting every movement world wide. @RajeshAhujaa_ — Mohit Gupta (@mohitgupta1962) June 25, 2021

If Wuhan Lab in #China deserves Nobel Prize; then Al Qaeda should be demanding Post-Humous Nobel Peace Prize for Osama Bin Laden. — Abhi (@Abby84_India) June 24, 2021

China demands Nobel Prize for its Wuhan Lab? Definitely Wuhan Lab needs to be nominated for the @NobelPrize for creating Covid 19 virus and unleashing pandemic on the world at large resulting in millions of deaths and wide spread destruction. — Sanjiv 🇮🇳 (@Sanjiv40551468) June 25, 2021

