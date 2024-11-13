China’s latest retail experiment has gone viral, and it’s giving mannequins some fierce competition. In a short clip that’s now all over social media, a Chinese store has swapped out the typical plastic mannequins with actual women walking on treadmills to model clothes in real time.

Imagine this, instead of lifeless figures in static poses, you’ve got real people strolling on treadmills outside the store, showcasing every swish and sway of each outfit. It’s like a runway… on repeat!

The video, shared by the account ‘Science Girl’ on X, has racked up close to 10 million views, sparking reactions that are equal parts intrigue and unease.

Let's hope they're well paid: Chinese shopping malls use live mannequins, models walk on treadmills to attract customers pic.twitter.com/9s1fVxV2ga — 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi 𝕏 (@alsamahi) November 10, 2024

While some are curious about this approach and appreciate the realness it adds, others are raising serious questions. One user put it bluntly: “What happens when they need to use the toilet?” Others mentioned the mental toll of being “on display” and how exhausting it must be. Honestly, is this job security or just a bizarre take on fashion marketing?

Here’s the thing, we’re all for creativity in fashion, but there’s a fine line between showcasing style and putting human beings on display as if they’re just part of the store décor. It’s not too hard to see the potential issues here. How many hours are they expected to walk, and what kind of breaks do they get? While there’s no denying it’s a cool concept that adds movement to fashion, it’s also a stark reminder of how far brands are willing to go for that extra ounce of customer engagement.

Are we just going to keep pushing the boundaries of retail gimmicks? Or is it time to rethink these experiments and keep things, well, a bit more human?

It’s one thing to have mannequins that wear clothes, but a whole other story when the clothes wear down the humans.