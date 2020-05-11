While we wait out the coronavirus at home, hoping that it just magically disappears, there has also been a worldwide effort to find a cure. Better yet, a preventive measure that can protect us from contracting the illness in the future.

According to The Times of India, China has successfully tested its first coronavirus vaccine on monkeys. PiCoVacc is an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine made by Beijing's Sinovac Biotech.

The experimental vaccine has shown promising results in protecting rhesus macaques, a type of monkey originating in India, from the virus.

The vaccine was found to be effective within a week in the monkeys, whose lungs were found virus-free.

While the human implications of this is not known, it will hopefully lead to the creation of a vaccine that is safe for humans to take.

Let's hope for the best!