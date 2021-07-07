Liang, a stubborn Chinese citizen who refused to move from her house is surrounded by the motorway bridge now. However, let's look at how this unique yet bizarre construction has turned out to be.

After ten years of dispute with the government, the bridge was finally built in Guangzhou. According to the Guangdong TV station, the house is 40 square meters flat, in the middle of a two-lane road. Not an ideal house to live in, as it has almost no light, a lot of noise and air pollution. It is also known as the nail house in china, as the owner rejected the compensation by the government.

She further explained, "You think this environment is poor, but I feel it's quiet, liberating, pleasant, and comfortable." However, the engineers have taken all the safety measures before building the bridge to ensure her safety. Many media reports say she was offered flats and cash compensation but, she rejected them all.

Take a look at the video to watch more about this house.

Haizhuyong Bridge opened in 2020, now she can only see thousands of car and lots of traffic on the road.