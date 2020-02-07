As the death toll of the Wuhan originated Coronavirus is skyrocketing, one of the doctors who tried to issue warnings against the indication of coronavirus has lost his life to the infection.

According to BBC, Dr. Li Wenliang who was working as an ophthalmologist at the Wuhan Capital Hospital was a whistleblower who tried to warn his fellow medics of the fatal virus on December 30.

Li Wenliang recently posted his story on the Weibo site from a hospital bed, a month after he tried to send the initial warnings. He had noticed a virus that he suspected to be like Sars-- the virus that led to a global epidemic in 2003.

He was reportedly contacted by the police who told him to stop spreading the news because the Chinese authorities wanted to keep the fatal news under wraps.

Four days after his discovery, he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau where he was asked to sign on a letter that stated that he was making " false comments" that "severely disrupted social order".

He wasn't the only whistleblower who was trying to save the world from the wraths of coronavirus. He was only one of the eight people the police was investigating for "spreading rumours".

Though there were conflicting reports of Dr. Li Wenliang's death by the Chinese state media, it has now been confirmed that the doctor who tried to ring a warning alarm for Coronavirus is no more.