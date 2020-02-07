NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday, 6th February, after spending 328 days in space. This is the longest ever spaceflight by a woman.

LIVE NOW: Landing coverage continues as we say #CongratsChristina to astronaut Christina Koch for a record-breaking mission in space lasting 328 days. Tune in to see crew members being welcomed home after landing back on Earth at 4:12am ET: https://t.co/IazhyehXM0 — NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2020

She landed in Kazakhstan along with two other astronauts from the European and Russian space agencies, breaking the previous record of her mentor, Whitson.

This mission was also Koch's first journey into space.

RECORD BREAKER: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands safely in Kazakhstan. https://t.co/PoDyJTqqEB pic.twitter.com/imz94rXkx4 — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020

Moments after touching down, Koch said:

I am so overwhelmed and happy right now.

What will I miss? The exquisite beauty of both the planet Earth and this marvel that its amazing people created. pic.twitter.com/VWIFXuJMTp — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 5, 2020

Earlier, she also created history in October 2019 by being a part of an all-women spacewalk along with her counterpart Jessica Meir. During her 11 months in orbit, Koch successfully conducted six spacewalks.

Videos and pictures of her landing soon went viral on social media and netizens are congratulating the astronaut for her record-breaking achievements.

.@nasahqphoto captured @Astro_Christina, @Astro_Luca and Alexander Skvortsov landing in the cold, snow-covered steppe of Kazakhstan and stepping out of the Soyuz crew ship under a clear blue sky. pic.twitter.com/17pfs9aBFa — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 6, 2020

How can you not be a total sucker for Female astronauts? Christina Koch: 328 days in space, amazing science and the first ever all female spacewalk! 🌍 A great mission and a great role-model for women all over the planet! Now she coming back to earth ❤️#congratschristina pic.twitter.com/sEnDAgZZgH — Sandra Lindqvist (@SpaceDeacon) February 6, 2020

Welcome back Christina Koch ma'am. Congratulations on your feat! The world is extremely proud of you 👍 pic.twitter.com/jLyMv0Mg1h — Rohan Pramod Manoor (@rohanmanoor) February 7, 2020

Welcome home Christina Koch! Thanks for this video of your favorite moments. I will share it with my STEM Food Science class to show the fun you & crew had making pizza in space.🍕🚀 https://t.co/5pdC20NZFU — Jill Eliason (@STEMfoodscience) February 7, 2020

Welcome back christina koch!! After 1 year in space😯 — Khadijah (@KhadijahTg11) February 7, 2020

She spent nearly a full year in space. i can't imagine what gravity and fresh air felt like in this moment. Christina Koch is a hero, welcome home @Astro_Christina!! https://t.co/YvfIQFJ7w1 — abdul (@Advil) February 6, 2020

During her stay in space, Koch contributed in multiple experiments, repair projects on the ISS and scientific studies. Her contributions will forever be remembered in space research.