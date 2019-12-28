A choir in a Kerala Church has found the most peaceful way to protest the CAA. The group decided to wear Muslim attire - Hijabs and Taqiyahs while singing Christmas carols at the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Kozhenchery in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta.

Father Daniel T Philip, Assistant Vicar of the Church spoke to media about why these singers decided to protest this way. He also added that the clothes were symbolic, a retaliation to PM Modi's statement that the protesters can be recognised by their clothes.

Jesus and his parents had to flee after his birth as refugees because of a king. What we are witnessing now can very well be related to it. People are being denied citizenship, their identities are getting lost, and they are being forced to run away as refugees. So for us, this year’s Christmas celebration is in solidarity with those people who are being victimised.

- Father Daniel T Philip, Assistant Vicar

