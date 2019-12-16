Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have taken the nation by storm. From Assam to Kolkata to New Delhi, people from around the country have chosen to speak up against the act. If you wish to do your part and live in and around New Delhi, then here is an opportunity. A peaceful protest is being organised for today evening in New Delhi at India Gate.

Making a thread on upcoming protests. DM me if you know of any.



TODAY. DELHI. INDIA GATE

Reading of the preamble of constitution. Bring a copy of the Indian Constitution

6 pm, Monday, December 16 pic.twitter.com/GUgielq0kX — Anuradha Exwaized (@anuradhaxyz) December 16, 2019

All are invited to unite at India Gate against Hate on 16th Dec at 6 PM. Read the preamble of constitution loud to make it heard by enemies of constitution. An attack on constitution is attack on India,come and join the force of resistance #CitizenshipAct #CABAgainstConstitution pic.twitter.com/uW7zqKVif8 — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) December 15, 2019

A reading of the preamble of the Indian constitution will take place at the venue. If you wish to keep a track of the other protests around the country, follow this thread on Twitter. A similar protest took place in Mumbai today where students read the Constitution of India.

In Mumbai right now, students reading the Constitution of India, chanting Jai Bhim. Check out the massive police presence. This is at Ambedkar Garden. pic.twitter.com/TfNlPvmTT1 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 16, 2019

It's time to do your part.