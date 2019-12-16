Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have taken the nation by storm. From Assam to Kolkata to New Delhi, people from around the country have chosen to speak up against the act. If you wish to do your part and live in and around New Delhi, then here is an opportunity. A peaceful protest is being organised for today evening in New Delhi at India Gate. 

A reading of the preamble of the Indian constitution will take place at the venue. If you wish to keep a track of the other protests around the country, follow this thread on Twitter. A similar protest took place in Mumbai today where students read the Constitution of India. 

It's time to do your part. 