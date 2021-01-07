A ceremonial session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's election victory turned into mayhem and violence when a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, halting the counting of electoral votes.

Trump Accused Of 'Coup' As Mob Storms #USCapitol, 1 Dead In Violence https://t.co/OQjM4RjYyH pic.twitter.com/OZjYUqfduW — NDTV (@ndtv) January 7, 2021

A group of rioters broke the barricades and breached the building, leading to violence in the heart of the US democracy like never before.

People from across the world, including the leaders, have condemned the unrest at the US Capitol.

Scenes from the United States of America are deeply disturbing. Democracy and freedom are the essence of America’s greatness. The entire world is watching. May the people of America preserve the dignity of their nation and let the democratic process prevail peacefully. #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/wurHmkbTgd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 7, 2021

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

"If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it."

-Lindsey Graham

May 3, 2016 pic.twitter.com/oHZDGw8Dmp — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 6, 2021

There's absolutely no reason to gloat over the hideous scenes witnessed at #USCapitol We must not mirror racist Western media and demented #LeftLiberal intellectuals who deride #India Everybody who believes in democracy and peaceful transition after polls would be appalled.

1n pic.twitter.com/QyYiQWxTwX — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 7, 2021

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Why did the police let them in 🤯 #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/qpyETwNh86 — Zemen Sarah Berhe (@ScienceZemen) January 6, 2021

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

Never Undermine election victories , EVM or Stolen Elections.

Lessons from #USCapitol — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) January 7, 2021

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

What happened at #USCapitol is a lesson for all democracies, including India. We may lose it all if we are not vigilant. — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) January 7, 2021

The fact that this is even happening at the US Capital is just disgusting,this is white privilege at its finest!! #whiteprivilege #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/6xWJTtT7ZT — Ami Kamara (@AmiKamara5) January 6, 2021

Yet they didn’t arrest thousands that stormed the #USCapitol. Insane — M Robinson Chavez (@mrchavezphoto) January 7, 2021

This is how easy it is to subvert & impede democracy if we aren't constantly vigilant against the forces of fascism, racism & inequality. Let today be a wake up call for all fellow Canadians to never take our democracy & our federation for granted. #USCapitol — Abhijeet Manay 🇨🇦 (@AbhijeetMonet) January 6, 2021

5 pm at the U.S. Capitol Building, with crowds of Trump supporters still outside as teargas fills the air #DC #CapitolBuilding #Washington #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/8DtMZ6c0HY — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Disgraceful images of far right violence in #USCapitol prove how important it is to protect democracy every day and everywhere.

The election of @JoeBiden must and will be respected.

The enemies of democracy will be defeated. — Alexis Tsipras (@tsipras_eu) January 6, 2021

Please let's not kid ourselves. Protest, insurrection.. whatever. This is an assertion of white power. Pure and simple. #USCapitol — Shree Paradkar 🍁 (@ShreeParadkar) January 6, 2021

These guys could have been useful today. pic.twitter.com/9BZX1RfOqo — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 7, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

All these world leaders condemning the 'shocking images' from America. This is an architectural problem.



We need to design leader houses with more windows. So they can see their own back yards. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021

these capitol police acting reallll defunded rn — The $2000 (@ericschmerick) January 6, 2021

Coup Klux Klan rally pic.twitter.com/uu68gY1cAy — Brad Sherwood (@TheBradSherwood) January 7, 2021

I want a public response from each and every one of my Republican colleagues: do you think this is ok? — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

As a DC resident I'm telling you on a normal day is impossible to get anywhere near government buildings if you are not allowed. The fact they got inside with no resistance really says alot — Trafalgar Gojo Jus (@Jus_A_Rebel) January 6, 2021

#civilwar2021 trending and we not even a full week into 2021 pic.twitter.com/SDYMioHrVo — mxre nxthing (@MxreNxthing) January 7, 2021

As per latests reports, 4 people have died in the violence and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency in Washington DC to next 15 days.