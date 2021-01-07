A ceremonial session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's election victory turned into mayhem and violence when a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, halting the counting of electoral votes.

A group of rioters broke the barricades and breached the building, leading to violence in the heart of the US democracy like never before.

People from across the world, including the leaders, have condemned the unrest at the US Capitol.

As per latests reports, 4 people have died in the violence and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency in Washington DC to next 15 days.