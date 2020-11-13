Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often leaves people scratching their heads and searching for dictionaries, with the usage of complex and unheard English words.

But recently, the tables turned, when a 15-year-old girl from Kerala spoke a word that Tharoor was unfamiliar with.

Diya Teresa Binoy, a class 10 student, from the Idukki district presented a 183-letter tongue-twisting word before Tharoor on an online show organised by a local FM station.

After she pronounced the word without stumbling and pausing, Tharoor could just say: Which means?

Diya told him that it is the name of a fictional food item.

[Malayalam] Wonderful story of brilliant 10th-grader Diya, who has mastered tongue-twisting English words I've never heard of, & for whom I made a surprise appearance during a @clubfmkerala show on her prowess!https://t.co/INEwhtYwtq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 5, 2020

Diya wants to become an IFS officer and told Deccan Herald that she found the word after a lot of research and learnt its pronounciation.

I developed a love towards English from the age of ten and I had read a range of books. It indeed helped me improve my vocabulary.

Kudos to the girl.