Back in the day, I loved spending winters in Delhi. With time things changed and now all I want is to run away from the city as soon as the season approaches.
Because it brings with it the deadly pollution. The air turns so bad that Delhiites find it difficult to breathe and literally choke.
In the past few weeks Delhi was engulfed in smog, yet again. So we thought of having a look at the skies in other parts of the country which are nothing like Delhi.
1. Ajmer, Rajasthan
2. Amethi, UP
3. Bolangir, Odisha
4. Bengaluru, Karnataka
5. Bareilly, UP
6. Chennai, Tamil Nadu
7. Gokarna, Karnataka
8. Guwahati, Assam
9. Hazaribagh, Jharkhand
10. Indore, Madhya Pradesh
11. Kolkata, West Bengal
12. Mumbai, Maharashtra
13. Mysore, Karnataka
14. Patna, Bihar
15. Pune, Maharashtra
16. Ranchi, Jharkhand
17. Udaipur, Rajashtan
18. Vadodara, Gujarat
19. Navsari, Gujarat
20. Haridwar, Uttarakhand
21. Pali, Rajasthan
22. Amritsar, Punjab
22. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Hoping that Delhi gets to see clear skies, too.