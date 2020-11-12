Back in the day, I loved spending winters in Delhi. With time things changed and now all I want is to run away from the city as soon as the season approaches.

Because it brings with it the deadly pollution. The air turns so bad that Delhiites find it difficult to breathe and literally choke.

In the past few weeks Delhi was engulfed in smog, yet again. So we thought of having a look at the skies in other parts of the country which are nothing like Delhi.

1. Ajmer, Rajasthan

2. Amethi, UP

3. Bolangir, Odisha

4. Bengaluru, Karnataka

5. Bareilly, UP

6. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

7. Gokarna, Karnataka

8. Guwahati, Assam

9. Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

10. Indore, Madhya Pradesh

11. Kolkata, West Bengal

12. Mumbai, Maharashtra

13. Mysore, Karnataka

14. Patna, Bihar

15. Pune, Maharashtra

16. Ranchi, Jharkhand

17. Udaipur, Rajashtan

18. Vadodara, Gujarat

19. Navsari, Gujarat

20. Haridwar, Uttarakhand

21. Pali, Rajasthan

22. Amritsar, Punjab

22. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Hoping that Delhi gets to see clear skies, too.