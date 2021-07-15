A rare phenomenon of mesmerizing cloud fall in Aizawl, in Mizoram, is going viral on social media. The video shows the clouds cascading down the mountains like a waterfall. The 30-sec video with more than 30 thousand views is a treat for our eyes. However, curious netizens also discover the science behind it.

Source: ThebetterIndia

This rare phenomenon is scientifically named orographic clouds and also commonly known as waterfall clouds. It requires a specific weather condition to take this shape. So this happens when there are differential heating conditions in the mountain, which leads to a difference in air masses. As a result, the cold air or fog cloud settles at the bottom and, hot air comes on top. And you see cloud fall floating down the moutains. 

Netizens wowed by it, showered their love on Twitter.

Nature truly is a gift. 