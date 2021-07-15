A rare phenomenon of mesmerizing cloud fall in Aizawl, in Mizoram, is going viral on social media. The video shows the clouds cascading down the mountains like a waterfall. The 30-sec video with more than 30 thousand views is a treat for our eyes. However, curious netizens also discover the science behind it.
This rare phenomenon is scientifically named orographic clouds and also commonly known as waterfall clouds. It requires a specific weather condition to take this shape. So this happens when there are differential heating conditions in the mountain, which leads to a difference in air masses. As a result, the cold air or fog cloud settles at the bottom and, hot air comes on top. And you see cloud fall floating down the moutains.
Clouds cascade down the mountains at Aizawl in Mizoram, creating a mesmerizing 'cloud waterfall'!— The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 3, 2021
This viral phenomenon requires very specific weather conditions to take shape, making it a rare sight to behold.
VC: Simon Jaeger (simon.jaeger.587 on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/VieStWaysA
Netizens wowed by it, showered their love on Twitter.
This is surreal!— Rajesh Roy (@rajeshroy1929) July 4, 2021
So beautiful ❤️💞❤️— Hemant Chhowala (@hemantchhowala) July 5, 2021
Clouds river— ~Khushbu Shaikh~ (@KHUSHBU69445014) July 4, 2021
Lucky to have lived on those hills— 127.0.0.1 (@pktweets555) July 5, 2021
This is something phenomenal, that's the great nature we often forget to protect.— Jaibir Singh (@jaibir2212) July 6, 2021
Breath taking view. Thanks for sharing.— Harsh 🇮🇳 (@haranddev) July 4, 2021
Finest part of india ❤— Atul Kumar Yadav (Yatul) (@Yatul76) July 6, 2021
Nature truly is a gift.