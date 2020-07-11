A stand up set on Chhatrapati Shivaji by comedian Agrima Joshua seems to have irked the Shiv Sena. The party's Thane MLA, Pratap Sarnaik has demanded her arrest after the old video surfaced online again.

In the one minute seven-second video, Joshua is seen poking fun at Shivaji's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea.

The video has enraged Sarnaik, who has written a letter to Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding Joshua's immediate arrest.

Speaking to Mirror Now, he said:

Some comedian named Agrima Joshua has made contemptuous comments against Shivaji Maharaj while presenting her comedy. I saw the video and I feel she doesn't have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn't know about him. I have also written to the Home Minister demanding her arrest.

Meanwhile, the comic has apologised for her remarks.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

The video has since been taken down by the comedian herself.