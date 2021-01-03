Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested on Saturday after the son of a BJP MLA filed a complaint against them for allegedly 'outraging religious feelings'. They were allegedly beaten up by a Hindutva mob before arrest, but no action has been taken against the mob.

In his complaint, Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, accused Munawar Faruqui and 4 others of making indecent' remarks about Hindu deities as well as Amit Shah during a show.

According to India Today, the show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat and 4 others identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, and Nalin Yadav were taken to Tukoganj police station based on a written complaint.

A local court rejected their bail pleas and sent them to judicial custody. They were booked under sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and other provisions.

Eklavya Singh Gaur, the BJP MP's son who filed the complaint, further added,

The show mocked Hindu deities by passing indecent comments. The Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also mentioned inappropriately.

Twitter erupted with reactions to his arrest, as well him being allegedly beaten up.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was beaten by Hinduvta mob during his show in Indore. After that he was arrested & no action has been taken against the attackers.



No, he was not attacked for his jokes, he was attacked for his name, "Munawwar Farooqui". In India, everything ends there. — Aryan (@aryansrivastav_) January 2, 2021

Comedian Munawar Faruqi beaten by Hundutva Mob

Alleged making derogatory comments about Hindu deities



Where are those Hindutva and Librandus Who were Supporting France in Name of Freedom Speech



Where is Freedom of Speech Of Comedian Munawar Faruqui pic.twitter.com/pNFJmW3KyH — faizan (@faizan0008) January 2, 2021

Video of Munawar Faruqui in Indore Munro cafe before he was arrested. https://t.co/oerI8yJa2l — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 2, 2021

Munawar Faruqui a comedian was beaten up during his own show and is in the police station since yesterday in indore, while a man who open fired at a protest site is being welcomed to a party with garlands and sweets. WOW. #MunawarFaruqui @munawar0018 pic.twitter.com/lKcbzfabWF — Shaba Manzoor (@ManzoorShaba) January 2, 2021

No... Munawar Faruqui wasn't beaten bcoz of his Jokes...

He was beaten bcoz he's MUNAWAR FARUQUI... pic.twitter.com/V0f2gDT258 — Samia Mir Fatima (@_fatimaMir5) January 2, 2021

I believe Munawar Faruqui never hurt religious sentiments all he said was truth and people in india couldn't digest it. That's what happen in india if someone speak reality and asks questions they ll considered as anti nationalist .



Jago Bharath Jago #releasemunawarfaruqui — Divya Saha (@DivyaSaha_) January 2, 2021

Further updates to the story are awaited.