Amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases, many companies/organisations have come forward to meet the demand for oxygen supply in our country. 

They are doing their bit to make sure all states have enough oxygen supply to treat Covid-19 patients. 

1. Delhivery

Logistics firm, Delhivery is making arrangements to charter oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies.

2. Zomato

Zomato's non-profit organisation, Feeding India has partnered with Delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and other related supplies to help hospitals and families in need. 

3. Khalsa Aid India

Khalsa Aid is providing oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital. 

4. PayTM

In a tweet, CEO and Founder of PayTm Vijay Shekhar said that the company has sourced supplies of different sizes of oxygen concentrators. He also urged others to donate money for the same. 

5. Tata Group 

Tata Group has partnered with Germany's Linde to secure 24 containers for medical oxygen. Currently, the first set of 4 cryogenic containers have arrived. 

6. Xiaomi India 

Xiaomi India has pledged to donate ₹3 crores to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals. 

7. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Corporation

Jindal Corp. has offered 500 tons of liquid oxygen from its Angul plant. Apart from that, the company is also working to provide 100 tonnes/day to any government that needs it.

8. Reliance Industries 

Reliance Industries has increased the supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to help Covid-hit states fight the oxygen crisis. They also plan on raising the production of medical oxygen to 1,000 tonnes. 

9. Vedanta Group 

Vedanta Group has offered to ramp up its oxygen supply and is seeking permission from the TN government to re-open its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu. They will produce a thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat Covid-19 patients.

10. Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics has offered to ship 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore for the Maharashtra government.

11. JSW Steel 

JSW Steel has been working to supply 900 tonnes of oxygen daily amid surge in Covid-19 cases.  

12. SAIL Steel

SAIL has been supplying 660 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day. It has also ramped up its liquid medical oxygen production to meet a hike in demand. 

13. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant, has supplied 8,842 tonnes of liquid oxygen to many states. And, it has supplied about 400 tonnes of liquid oxygen amid the oxygen crisis.

14. ITC Limited 

ITC has partnered with Linde India to airlift 24 cryogenic containers, oxygen concentrations and generators to meet the demand for oxygen supply. 

Helping each other in times of crisis- that's the spirit of India. 