Amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases, many companies/organisations have come forward to meet the demand for oxygen supply in our country.

They are doing their bit to make sure all states have enough oxygen supply to treat Covid-19 patients.

1. Delhivery

Logistics firm, Delhivery is making arrangements to charter oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies.

2. Zomato

Zomato's non-profit organisation, Feeding India has partnered with Delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and other related supplies to help hospitals and families in need.

Zomato Feeding India, our not-for-profit has kickstarted the “Help Save My India” endeavour today in association with @delhivery to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need. pic.twitter.com/60kBYZMrrd — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 25, 2021

3. Khalsa Aid India

Khalsa Aid is providing oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital.

#khalsaaidindia volunteers have been tirelessly working to in these unprecedented times. We have started distribution of Oxygen concentrators in Delhi region.



Due to severe shortage of oxygen, we have been inundated with requests and are trying to fulfill as many as possible🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/THP3UVcTbL — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) April 24, 2021

4. PayTM

In a tweet, CEO and Founder of PayTm Vijay Shekhar said that the company has sourced supplies of different sizes of oxygen concentrators. He also urged others to donate money for the same.

India needs your help with #OxygenShortage . We have sourced supplies of different size of oxygen concentrators.

We want to double the count we order & bring here. So pls donate here https://t.co/oBuURdSDYH and @Paytm will match ₹ to ₹ .

Pls donate and share too 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 25, 2021

5. Tata Group

Tata Group has partnered with Germany's Linde to secure 24 containers for medical oxygen. Currently, the first set of 4 cryogenic containers have arrived.

The first set of 4 cryogenic containers have arrived today. We thank the GoI and @IAF_MCC for enabling this, and M/S Linde India for their sourcing support in this collective effort to augment delivery infrastructure of medical oxygen. pic.twitter.com/KGt7xyInFn — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) April 24, 2021

6. Xiaomi India

Xiaomi India has pledged to donate ₹3 crores to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals.

COVID-19 crisis: Xiaomi India pledges Rs 3 crore to procure 1,000 oxygen concentrators https://t.co/aPDG3ty14N — Business Today (@BT_India) April 22, 2021

7. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Corporation

Jindal Corp. has offered 500 tons of liquid oxygen from its Angul plant. Apart from that, the company is also working to provide 100 tonnes/day to any government that needs it.

We have more than 500 tons of liquid oxygen readily available at our Angul plant.



Apart from this, we can provide 100 tonnes/day to any government that needs it.



We will continue to support the nation in all possible ways in this war against the pandemic. Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 22, 2021

Tankers refilled with Liquid Medical #Oxygen and being dispatched from our Oxygen plant.



We shall overcome the #OxygenShortage #IndiaFightsCOVID19 @JSPLCorporate pic.twitter.com/AXpHMVNU0u — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 25, 2021

8. Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has increased the supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to help Covid-hit states fight the oxygen crisis. They also plan on raising the production of medical oxygen to 1,000 tonnes.

Reliance increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to #COVID-hit states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.



It will provide relief to over 70,000 critically ill patients everyday.



RIL plans to raise medical-grade #oxygen production capacity to 1,000 tonnes pic.twitter.com/PSMLSn9DnU — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 20, 2021

9. Vedanta Group

Vedanta Group has offered to ramp up its oxygen supply and is seeking permission from the TN government to re-open its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu. They will produce a thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat Covid-19 patients.

Vedanta has offered to produce 1000 tonnes of oxygen a day and that too for free!! How can such an offer be rejected especially at these times!



Sad that SC had to intervene but glad they did! TN Govt shud reopen the plant asap! #VedantaOxygenPlanthttps://t.co/lnDvP0zvBS — Virat Chirania (@viratchirania) April 24, 2021

10. Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics has offered to ship 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore for the Maharashtra government.

AllCargo Logistics to ship 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore to Maharashtra immediately. pic.twitter.com/ApCdcT9jhH — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) April 21, 2021

11. JSW Steel

JSW Steel has been working to supply 900 tonnes of oxygen daily amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

JSW Steel to supply 900 tonnes oxygen daily; estimates oxygen supply of 20,000 tonnes by April end.



Co says it supplied 898 tonnes average daily oxygen from its plant premises between April 21-23, the highest supply by any steel players in India. pic.twitter.com/FDTsFakeHE — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 25, 2021

12. SAIL Steel

SAIL has been supplying 660 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day. It has also ramped up its liquid medical oxygen production to meet a hike in demand.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Supplied 660 Metric Tonnes Oxygen Per Day, Says SAIL Read more here: https://t.co/yZAqfQt6R1 — Zybra (@ZybraApp) April 23, 2021

13. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant, has supplied 8,842 tonnes of liquid oxygen to many states. And, it has supplied about 400 tonnes of liquid oxygen amid the oxygen crisis.

Watch: Ro-Ro express train carrying liquid oxygen leaves RINL Vizag steel plant

Track latest news updates https://t.co/zhWAK7RVKZ pic.twitter.com/U9hXYHCKLw — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) April 23, 2021

14. ITC Limited

ITC has partnered with Linde India to airlift 24 cryogenic containers, oxygen concentrations and generators to meet the demand for oxygen supply.

To serve the national priority & Government’s effort in easing bottleneck of #medicaloxygen supply to hospitals, ITC is airfreighting 24 cryogenic ISO containers from Asian countries in collaboration with Linde India Ltd (1/2)@PMOIndia @nsitharaman @PiyushGoyal @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/C3wkwPY0bx — ITC Limited (@ITCCorpCom) April 24, 2021

Helping each other in times of crisis- that's the spirit of India.