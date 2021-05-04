The second wave of COVID-19 has been nothing short of a tragedy for most people. Amidst a scarcity of medical supplies, shortage of beds and unfortunate loss of lives, many companies have come forward to help their employees.

Here's what they are doing to extend support to their family of employees.

The company announced that if any of their employees die of COVID, the families will be given 2 years of salary. Moreover, the company will also pay for the education of their children in India up to graduation.

2. Amazon

The company is giving 14 days special paid leave to its employees who test positive for coronavirus and who need to take care of a COVID +ve patient at home. They are also providing assistance in setting up ICU at homes along with other benefits.

3. TCS

TCS has set up Covid Care Centers across 11 cities in India and has also made arrangements with hotels that have hospital tie-ups. Employees and their families can avail emergency medical financial assistance here. Employees are also given paid quarantine leaves and 24/7 helpdesk, among other benefits.

4. Capgemini

The global consultancy firm is covering the cost of COVID vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with government protocols.

5. Paytm

The company will continue to pay salaries to the deceased employees during the current financial year. Talking to Inc42, a company spokesperson also said:

We will also make arrangements to offer employment opportunities to the family members of deceased employees.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted that the company had purchased home medical equipment like oxygen concentrators for its employees and their families.

Due to surge of Covid in our colleagues' families, we at Paytm have decided to buy home medical equipments like Oxygen concentrators tht can be used by teammate's families & community.

Thank you @PMoIndia for calling upon youth to come together to stop the spread and save lives🙏 https://t.co/i8mYe8N4m5 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 20, 2021

6. Urban Company

The company has set up a Covid-19 Relief Fund to provide medical assistance and bereavement support to the company’s service partners and their families.

7. IBM

The company has a dedicated health line where IBMers in India who are isolating at home can receive medical care and consultations from medical professionals.

8. Zomato

The food delivery platform has said that it would provide 100% of the deceased employee’s income for two years to their family.

9. Flipkart

The e-commerce giant is providing free vaccinations to employees and five of their dependents each.

10. StanPlus

The ambulance services company is providing free quarantine facilities and emergency medical services to its staff. They are not counting quarantine leaves towards sick leaves and the employees can take a leave any time they feel overwhelmed by the situation.

These initiatives will hopefully build a warm and comforting workplace for everyone.