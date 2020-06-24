Necessity is the mother of invention. I must have written this quote 500 times in my school essays, but it has never been as relevant as it is right now.

So we all know immunity plays a big role in the recovery process of Covid-19.

And we are all so scared and desperate, that we'd do just about anything to feel safer. Cashing in on this sentiment, Dairy Day, a popular ice cream brand in South India, has launched Chyawanprash flavoured ice cream.

We are not making this up. The brand has decided to make ice creams which have immunity boosting ingredients like amla, dates and honey.

At Dairy Day, we decided that ice cream can also be about health and immunity. For the first time in India, people can taste ice creams with Chyawanprash, Amla, Haldi, Pepper and Honey. Fighting COVID with fun and taste!#Immunity #IceCream #DairyDay #Haldi #Honey #Amla https://t.co/Vc6BNEOGWh — saurabh kasat (@saurabhkasat) June 18, 2020

Moreover, they have haldi-flavoured ice cream, which has honey, turmeric and pepper.

Amla and pepper in ice cream. Did you think you will see this day? (Well, nevermind, that's not a question one should ask in 2020).

Now I'd personally rather have tinde than Chyawanprash ice cream, and Twitter seems to be in agreement with me.

Chyawanprash Ice cream 🤮 https://t.co/IozSmpMxFv — 56 inch ka ballon (@ReporterVirus) June 24, 2020

Can you IMAGINE someone actively wanting to eat CHYAWANPRASH FLAVORED ICE CREAM who comes up with this stuff — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

The Ultimate Immunity Booster - Marketers are aware of consumer gullibility 😊



But does it hold the @ascionline standard?



Good to see media take on #Remdesivir #Favipiravir et al how about this? pic.twitter.com/xX2WkCBhrB — Anup Soans (@anupsoans) June 23, 2020

No, no, no! IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ICE-CREAM FLAVORED CHYAWANPRASH! https://t.co/puUaBLQz3z — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) June 24, 2020

I wouldn't even have ice cream flavoured chyawanprash, much less the other way round. — Himon* (@OmegaFalcon19) June 24, 2020

God save #Ayurveda



Now ice creams will enhance the #immunity! Anything and everything is being sold in the name of #Immunityboosterhttps://t.co/EVS9iEpkBg — Dr Jyoti Gandhi (@DrJyotiGandhi1) June 19, 2020

What what what who wants to eat this ??? Yikessssss — RJ ginnie (@rjginnie) June 24, 2020

Mom might want to fund this.