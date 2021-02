According to reports , more than 200 Indian-origin people occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, including the US and the UK.

In fact, as per The 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List Indian-origin people have risen to the highest ranks of public service in 15 countries across the globe. And at least 60 of them hold cabinet positions.

1. António Costa

Position: Prime Minister

Country: Portugal

2. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Position: President

Country: Guyana

3. Pravind Jugnauth

Position: Prime Minister

Country: Mauritius

4. Prithvirajsing Roopun

Position: President

Country: Mauritius

5. Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Position: President

Country: Suriname

6. Kamala Harris

Position: Vice President

Country: United States

7. Bharrat Jagdeo

Position: Vice President

Country: Guyana



8. Leo Varadkar

Position: Deputy Prime Minister

Country: Ireland

9. Armand Achaibersing

Position: Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Development

Country: Suriname

10. Rosy Akbar

Position: Minister of Education, Heritage, and Arts

Country: Fiji

11. Anita Anand

Position: Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Country: Canada

12. Vivian Balakrishnan

Position: Minister for Foreign Affairs

Country: Singapore

13. Darsanand Balgobin

Position: Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation

Country: Mauritius

14. Suella Braverman

Position: Attorney General

Country: United Kingdom

15. Nelson de Souza

Position: Minister of Planning

Country: Portugal

16. Pravin Gordhan

Position: Minister of Public Enterprises

Country: South Africa

17. Maneesh Gobin

Position: Attorney General

Country: Mauritius

18. Krishna Mathoera

Position: Minister of Defense

Country: Suriname

19. Reezal Merican Naina Merican

Position: Minister of Youth and Sports

Country: Malaysia

20. Priti Patel

Position: Secretary of State for the Home Dept.

Country: United Kingdom

21. Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Position: Minister for Diversity, Inclusion, and Ethnic Communities

Country: New Zealand

23. Indranee Rajah

Position: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office

Country: Singapore

24. Alok Sharma

Position: President, COP26

Country: United Kingdom

25. Franklin Khan

Position: Minister of Energy and Energy Industries

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

26. Niermala Badrising

Position: Ambassador to the U.S.

Country: Suriname

27. Gita Kamath

Position: High Comissioner to South Africa

Country: Australia

28. Rajendre Khargi

Position: Ambassador to the Netherlands

Country: Suriname

29. Nadir Patel

Position: High Commissioner to India

Country: Canada

30. Kamal Vaswani

Position: Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates

Country: Singapore

31. Rana Sarkar

Position: Consul General of Canada in San Francisco

Country: Canada

32. Sundaresh Menon

Position: Chief Justice

Country: Singapore

33. Kamal Kumar

Position: Chief Justice

Country: Fiji

34. Gobind Ganga

Position: Governor of The Bank of Guyana

Country: Guyana

35. Harvesh Seegolam

Position: Governor of The Bank of Mauritius

Country: Mauritius

36. Anil Arora

Position: Chief Statistician of Canada

Country: Canada

37. Waheed Alli

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Lords

Country: United Kingdom

38. Navdeep Bains

Position: Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry

Country: Canada

40. Preet Kaur Gill

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Common

Country: United Kingdom

41. Darryl David

Position: Member of Parliament

Country: Singapore

42. Mala Adiga

Position: Policy Director to Dr. Jill Biden

Country: United States

43. Sonia Aggarwal

Position: Climate Policy Advisor to President Biden

Country: United States

44. Dimple Chaudhary

Position: Deputy General Counsel, Nationwide Resource Protection Programs, EPA

Country: United States

45. Subash Iyer

Position: Chief Counsel, Federal Transit Administration, Department of Transportation

Country: United States

46. Pronita Gupta

Position: Special Assistant to Joe Biden for Labour and Workers

Country: United States

47. Neomi Rao

Position: Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Country: United States

48. Ranbir Singh Suri

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Lords

Country: United Kingdom

49. Harry Arora

Position: Deputy Director of National Economic Council

Country: United States

50. Mickey Tripathi

Position: National Coordinator for Health IT

Country: United States

51. Yasmin Ratansi

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Commons

Country: Canada

52. Sabi Marwah

Position: Member of Parliament – Senator

Country: Canada

53. Asraf Caunhye

Position: Chief Justice

Country: Mauritius

54. Dominic Trindade

Position: Consul General of Australia in Shanghai, China (People’s Republic)

Country: Australia

55. Avinash Teeluck

Position: Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage

Country: Mauritius

56. Rohan Sinanan

Position: Minister of Works and Transport

Country: Trinidad and Tobago



57. Premila Kumar

Position: Minister for Local Government, Housing and Community Development

Country: Fiji

58. Saravanan Murugan

Position: Minister of Human Resources

Country: Malaysia

59. Terrence Deyalsingh

Position: Minister of Health

Country: Trinidad and Tobago

60. Alan Ganoo

Position: Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail

Country: Mauritius

61. Leela Devi

Position: Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology

Country: Mauritius

62. Rishma Kuldipsingh

Position: Minister of Employment and Youth

Country: Suriname

63. Rishi Sunak

Position: Chancellor of the Exchequer

Country: United Kingdom

64. Neera Tanden

Position: Nominee for Office of Management and Budget Director

Country: United States

65. Claire Coutinho

Position: MP, House of Commons

Country: United Kingdom

66. Thangam Debbonaire

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Commons

Country: United Kingdom

67. Anju Dhillon

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Commons

Country: Canada

68. Meghnad Desai

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Lords

Country: United Kingdom

69. Lisa Nandy

Position: Member of Parliament – House of Commons

Country: United Kingdom

70. Harinder Sidhu

Position: Deputy Secretary, Service Delivery Group, Dept. of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Country: Australia

Click here to see the entire list.