Nearly after 6 months, metro services across India have resumed as part of Unlock 4.0. New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow resumed their metro services from today morning for certain period of hours.

According to the guidelines issued by The Home Ministry, no tokens are being issued to ensure contactless travel in Metro. Only smart cards are allowed, which can be recharged through digital payment methods. Wearing masks are mandatory inside the stations and coaches. Commuters are supposed to sit on alternate seats.

Here are some pictures from the first day since the metro resumed.

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today.



In phase 1, metro services have resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. pic.twitter.com/iJ2e94VWhq — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

First train of Lucknow #Metro moved from Munshi puliya to CCS Airport at 6 am today morning. pic.twitter.com/NiRZgL0tBG — #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe (@imAnkeshanand) September 7, 2020

#Metro services resume after a hiatus caused by #COVIDー19. This is the first #train that started service today in #Bengaluru from Baiyappanahalli departing at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/2w0HgYk9mn — Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) September 7, 2020

imp मैं नही हूँ वो जगह है जहां मैं हूँ ... yesss दिल्ली मेट्रो coming soon ..feel free to ask anything about metro resuming from 7 th sep .. happy to help #MetroBackOnTrack #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/qYYarkvCs7 — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) September 3, 2020

#Metro services has been resumed all over the country,it was a necessary step to revive our economy but yes be ready to counter high spike of new #COVID19 cases.

It's a corona bomb but have their is no alternate for it 🤔🤔#COVIDー19 #coronavirus #Corona #Covid #india #indian pic.twitter.com/SkDpKEKzhY — Righty not Lefty (@akhilnaithani) September 7, 2020

FINALLY 🚇😀😊



Delhi Metro opens its gates to commuters today after being shut for 169 days.



(photos: @Naseem2901) #COVID19 #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/0wdvUDc5v7 — NASEEM RAJPOOT (@Naseem2901) September 7, 2020

#MetroBackOnTrack After being shut for five months due to #COVIDー19, #DelhiMetro resumed operations on the Yellow Line. #Passengers are advised to wear masks, carry minimum luggage and avoid talking while travelling to prevent spread https://t.co/WIr7BUfs2k. pic.twitter.com/waHdZQmdYL — vandana ramnani (@vandanaramnani1) September 7, 2020

Chennai Metro resumes after 5 months. Travel card reader, QR code for contactless ticketing, travel card reader at stations to avoid crowd at counters, social distanced seating and frequent sanitisation some of the key SOP in place. pic.twitter.com/nNioEABZN7 — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) September 7, 2020

Early morning photos from the Yellow Line today! Travel only if needed. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/90UnRn54Bz — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

It's a new dawn, a new day and we are feeling good. Have a safe journey with Kochi Metro.#Metrocares #KochiMetro pic.twitter.com/nE5Is6XMFq — Kochi Metro Rail (@MetroRailKochi) September 7, 2020

Lucknow Metro services have resumed from 7am today, following preventive measures against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mGCCmB23N7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020

Noida Metro Rail Corporation has resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7am today। #MetroBackOnTrack #Metro #Noida #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/uVcjOIw2hB — Amitpanday (@amitpandayjourn) September 7, 2020

Chennai metro rail services resume operations after over 5 months #Metro #Unlock4 pic.twitter.com/hXO9W2BCTm — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) September 7, 2020

A new normal indeed.