Nearly after 6 months, metro services across India have resumed as part of Unlock 4.0. New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow resumed their metro services from today morning for certain period of hours. 

According to the guidelines issued by The Home Ministry, no tokens are being issued to ensure contactless travel in Metro. Only smart cards are allowed, which can be recharged through digital payment methods. Wearing masks are mandatory inside the stations and coaches. Commuters are supposed to sit on alternate seats.

Here are some pictures from the first day since the metro resumed. 

A new normal indeed. 