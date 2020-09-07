Nearly after 6 months, metro services across India have resumed as part of Unlock 4.0. New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow resumed their metro services from today morning for certain period of hours.
According to the guidelines issued by The Home Ministry, no tokens are being issued to ensure contactless travel in Metro. Only smart cards are allowed, which can be recharged through digital payment methods. Wearing masks are mandatory inside the stations and coaches. Commuters are supposed to sit on alternate seats.
Here are some pictures from the first day since the metro resumed.
Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
In phase 1, metro services have resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. pic.twitter.com/iJ2e94VWhq
First train of Lucknow #Metro moved from Munshi puliya to CCS Airport at 6 am today morning. pic.twitter.com/NiRZgL0tBG— #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe (@imAnkeshanand) September 7, 2020
Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the national capital region, on Monday finally rolled on the tracks after coming to a screeching halt of over five months ago due to coronavirus pandemic. For two days the yellow line, covering 49 kilometre with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations, will remain operational for a period of four hours each in the morning, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and evening, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. #IANSnews #delhi #delhimetro #metro #COVID19 #pandemic #dmrc
Delhi metro has resumed services in these #COVIDー19 times. #DelhiMetro @NH_India photos via Vipin pic.twitter.com/HUexuvPjMT— Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) September 7, 2020
#Metro services resume after a hiatus caused by #COVIDー19. This is the first #train that started service today in #Bengaluru from Baiyappanahalli departing at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/2w0HgYk9mn— Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) September 7, 2020
#Metro start...waawo..— Shashi kant singh (@Shashi999096663) September 7, 2020
Thanku Dmrc & #Kejriwal g...Thanks a lot #Delhi #Metro Team.
Fully Safe@OfficialDMRC@DCP_DelhiMetro @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/L23YYZHC14
imp मैं नही हूँ वो जगह है जहां मैं हूँ ... yesss दिल्ली मेट्रो coming soon ..feel free to ask anything about metro resuming from 7 th sep .. happy to help #MetroBackOnTrack #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/qYYarkvCs7— Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) September 3, 2020
#Metro services has been resumed all over the country,it was a necessary step to revive our economy but yes be ready to counter high spike of new #COVID19 cases.— Righty not Lefty (@akhilnaithani) September 7, 2020
It's a corona bomb but have their is no alternate for it 🤔🤔#COVIDー19 #coronavirus #Corona #Covid #india #indian pic.twitter.com/SkDpKEKzhY
I think this was necessary after 170 days. #DelhiMetro, the lifeline of #Delhi #NCR is back.— Haider Ali Khan, حيدر علی خان (@khanhaider) September 7, 2020
Travel only if needed else #StayHomeStaySafe.#MetroBackOnTrack @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/7jqcOgpDt2
FINALLY 🚇😀😊— NASEEM RAJPOOT (@Naseem2901) September 7, 2020
Delhi Metro opens its gates to commuters today after being shut for 169 days.
(photos: @Naseem2901) #COVID19 #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/0wdvUDc5v7
Chal gai delhi ki jan #coronavirus #Metro pic.twitter.com/NLMQd50REu— Chandani (@ChandaniSunaina) September 7, 2020
#MetroBackOnTrack After being shut for five months due to #COVIDー19, #DelhiMetro resumed operations on the Yellow Line. #Passengers are advised to wear masks, carry minimum luggage and avoid talking while travelling to prevent spread https://t.co/WIr7BUfs2k. pic.twitter.com/waHdZQmdYL— vandana ramnani (@vandanaramnani1) September 7, 2020
Chennai Metro resumes after 5 months. Travel card reader, QR code for contactless ticketing, travel card reader at stations to avoid crowd at counters, social distanced seating and frequent sanitisation some of the key SOP in place. pic.twitter.com/nNioEABZN7— J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) September 7, 2020
Early morning photos from the Yellow Line today! Travel only if needed. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/90UnRn54Bz— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020
#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/6BnwA7w5l9— Deepak Kandpal (@Deepakk14786) September 7, 2020
It's a new dawn, a new day and we are feeling good. Have a safe journey with Kochi Metro.#Metrocares #KochiMetro pic.twitter.com/nE5Is6XMFq— Kochi Metro Rail (@MetroRailKochi) September 7, 2020
Lucknow Metro services have resumed from 7am today, following preventive measures against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mGCCmB23N7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020
Noida Metro Rail Corporation has resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7am today। #MetroBackOnTrack #Metro #Noida #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/uVcjOIw2hB— Amitpanday (@amitpandayjourn) September 7, 2020
Chennai metro rail services resume operations after over 5 months #Metro #Unlock4 pic.twitter.com/hXO9W2BCTm— Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) September 7, 2020
Passengers are back on the Delhi Metro ride after 5 long months!!! #DelhiMetro #MetroBackOnTrack #DelhiTransport#GoodNews pic.twitter.com/DfFiJZpFf4— News Leak Centre (@CentreLeak) September 7, 2020
A new normal indeed.