India has undergone 3 consecutive nation-wide lockdowns in almost 2 months and people are expecting it to be extended further. But someone has to confirm that with an announcement.

Which hasn't come. Even the announcement of the announcement didn't come a day before like it usually does.

So of course people are confused and have a lot of questions. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.

Lockdown 4 starts from midnight tonight. No guidelines on new #Lockdown4 yet even when barely few hours left. 1.3 billion population will once again have just few hours to make sense of press release issued by MHA! This is called arrogance of power with utter sense of impunity! — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 17, 2020

So...lockdown lifting? not? eased? hardened? fried? deep fried? boiled? poached? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2020

@PIB_India when would the announcement for Lockdown 4 would happen??. — Nivedit Mishra ☆ (@nivedit_007) May 17, 2020

Such delay in announcement is very unfortunate ... India is not a country of 1 MN population ?? 1st Lockdown unplanned and same continuing for 4.0 ... Vaccine will not be ready in next 24 months .. people r just creating hype .. no one is practical, honest n visionary’s !!!! — Dwarika Nautiyal (@NautiyalDwarika) May 17, 2020

What is the status of the lockdown from tomorrow? Has there been any official announcement? — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 17, 2020

Modi ji kahan hai?



No address to nation today ?



No words on migrants



No words on job losses & pay cuts — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) May 17, 2020

Lockdown 3.0 ends today. No announcement about guidelines of Lockdown 4.0! Modi Government is zero when it comes to planning and management. — सनकीspeare (@mishra_4m_bbk) May 17, 2020

What’s the news on lockdown 4.0? When is the announcement of the new guidelines? #Lockdown4 #Covid_19india — Gaurav Sharma (@gouravgogi) May 16, 2020

What’s the news on lockdown 4.0? When is the announcement of the new guidelines? — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) May 16, 2020

When will announcement be made about Lockdown 4.0 ?



Wtf is Govt. doing, why can't they provide clarity in advance 😤 — Sunya (@KK65638111) May 16, 2020

@PIBHomeAffairs @PMOIndia when can expect guidelines for lockdown 4.0? When are suppose to know how our life will be controlled by ever changing law's? Is this will be also last-minute announcement like lockdown??? — Nitin Rathore (@nmrathore) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah has hinted that the PM will address the nation today but the time remains a mystery.

Today’s announcements by Modi govt will go a long way in realising the idea of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.



These steps will prove to be a game changer for health, education & business sectors, which will provide employment to crores of poor.



I thank PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2020