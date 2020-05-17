India has undergone 3 consecutive nation-wide lockdowns in almost 2 months and people are expecting it to be extended further. But someone has to confirm that with an announcement.

Which hasn't come. Even the announcement of the announcement didn't come a day before like it usually does.

So of course people are confused and have a lot of questions. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.

Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah has hinted that the PM will address the nation today but the time remains a mystery.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi's last-minute decisions have been criticised in the past as they don't give people, especially the underprivileged to prepare for something potentially life-changing.

Announcement kahan hai bhai?