India has undergone 3 consecutive nation-wide lockdowns in almost 2 months and people are expecting it to be extended further. But someone has to confirm that with an announcement.
Which hasn't come. Even the announcement of the announcement didn't come a day before like it usually does.
So of course people are confused and have a lot of questions. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.
Checking the News for #Lockdown4 updates...#LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/yirSmCR5hQ— RUPESH RANJAN (@rupeshranjan06) May 17, 2020
Lockdown 4 starts from midnight tonight. No guidelines on new #Lockdown4 yet even when barely few hours left. 1.3 billion population will once again have just few hours to make sense of press release issued by MHA! This is called arrogance of power with utter sense of impunity!— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 17, 2020
So...lockdown lifting? not? eased? hardened? fried? deep fried? boiled? poached?— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2020
Is ther going to be some announcement today ??? #Quarantine #lockdown #india— The.Dark.Angel. (@MissPatarPatar) May 17, 2020
Such delay in announcement is very unfortunate ... India is not a country of 1 MN population ?? 1st Lockdown unplanned and same continuing for 4.0 ... Vaccine will not be ready in next 24 months .. people r just creating hype .. no one is practical, honest n visionary’s !!!!— Dwarika Nautiyal (@NautiyalDwarika) May 17, 2020
What is the status of the lockdown from tomorrow? Has there been any official announcement?— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 17, 2020
Modi ji kahan hai?— Arun Arora (@Arun2981) May 17, 2020
No address to nation today ?
No words on migrants
No words on job losses & pay cuts
What’s the news on lockdown 4.0? When is the announcement of the new guidelines? #Lockdown4 #Covid_19india— Gaurav Sharma (@gouravgogi) May 16, 2020
What’s the news on lockdown 4.0? When is the announcement of the new guidelines?— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) May 16, 2020
When will announcement be made about Lockdown 4.0 ?— Sunya (@KK65638111) May 16, 2020
Wtf is Govt. doing, why can't they provide clarity in advance 😤
@PIBHomeAffairs @PMOIndia when can expect guidelines for lockdown 4.0? When are suppose to know how our life will be controlled by ever changing law's? Is this will be also last-minute announcement like lockdown???— Nitin Rathore (@nmrathore) May 15, 2020
Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah has hinted that the PM will address the nation today but the time remains a mystery.
Today’s announcements by Modi govt will go a long way in realising the idea of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2020
These steps will prove to be a game changer for health, education & business sectors, which will provide employment to crores of poor.
I thank PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman.