Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty made a public statement about what the family has gone through in the last few weeks. After the arrest of his son, Showik on Friday for allegedly being a part of the drug ring, he spoke about how the media has completely demolished a middle class family.

Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind.

- Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd) told India Today

Indrajit Chakraborty, who is a retired army doctor said this after his son Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. They both were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will be held in custody till Wednesday. Rhea has also been summoned for questioning today.

Actor Rhea is the prime accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The case is currently being probed by CBI and NCB.