Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, who was the general secretary and spokesperson for party's Uttar Pradesh unit, passed away on August 12, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 52 years old.

Just an hour before his death he appeared on a debate show for a news channel. His sudden demise left people shocked, and many took to social media to offer condolences to the family.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है।



राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया।



राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे।



उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

Every year, Rajiv would host a mango party for friends and journalists. I somehow never managed to make it. And now I know I never will. Sometimes you realise too late in life to make time for the good things in life! RIP #RajivTyagi — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 12, 2020

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden demise of our colleague & @INCIndia national spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 12, 2020

I just visited my friend @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi at his home & seeing him lifeless like this has shaken me. If anyone wants to pay true tribute to Tyagi bhai, just be calm & respectful towards each other. Destiny can’t be changed but format of debates need to change.I’ll miss you — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

A real tribute to #RajivTyagi would be - when all spokespersons/guests/citizens coming into contact with B&D anchors - call them out on Live television for what they are - bluntly and brutally. #RIPRajivTyagi pic.twitter.com/taQ3cmbb6S — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) August 12, 2020

Shocked to hear of @INCIndia’s leader Rajiv Tyagi’s death. I pray for strength to his family and friends in this difficult times. Absolutely shocking! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 12, 2020

I have known Rajiv Tyagi through TV debates. Always found him ready with good home work and very articulate and aggressive. I am shocked to hear his sudden demise.

I cant beleive it. 1/1 — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 13, 2020

नि:शब्द !



एक सबसे प्यारा दोस्त,

एक अन्थक साथी,

एक छोटा भाई,

एक प्रतिबद्ध कांग्रेसी,

खो गया, चला गया, बिछड़ गया।



तुम्हारा स्नेह और सुगंध सदा महकेंगे।



अलविदा मेरे दोस्त, जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो ! pic.twitter.com/7xd0jMagFF — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 12, 2020

Rajiv Tyagi, who coined the famous term 'B&D anchor', was a regular on TV debates and often won the people over with his fiery speeches. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

May he rest in peace.