Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, who was the general secretary and spokesperson for party's Uttar Pradesh unit, passed away on August 12, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 52 years old. 

Rajiv Tyagi
Source: ABP

Just an hour before his death he appeared on a debate show for a news channel. His sudden demise left people shocked, and many took to social media to offer condolences to the family. 

Rajiv Tyagi, who coined the famous term 'B&D anchor', was a regular on TV debates and often won the people over with his fiery speeches. He is survived by his wife and two sons. 

May he rest in peace. 