H Vasanthakumar, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, who had earlier raised the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic in parliament, unfortunately, died on Friday after contracting the disease.

He had raised this issue during a parliament session in the month of March but, as he was suggesting measures to tackle the crisis, he was interrupted with laughs and his mic was cut off.

This was his last speech. Here's the video clip.

One of the last speeches of deceased Congress MP Late Vasantha Kumar. Reminding the BJP Govt of the danger of COVID-19 and their responsibility to the poor, middle class and small businesses. Rest in peace. #Vasanthakumar https://t.co/Z9SoWoYnlO — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 28, 2020

He was asking the authorities to declare a National Disaster due to coronavirus but no one took him seriously. And, just as he was raising the issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked another lawmaker to speak.

On 20th March Kanyakumari MP #Vasanthakumar ji in his Lok Sabha speech kept demand of declaring #COVIDー19 as "National Disaster"..

He spoke also for direct benifit transfers to daily wagers & to help small businesses ..

He was interrupted with laugh within few secs..



RIP sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/L5ezM2b6l4 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 28, 2020

Vasanthakumar also requested for one more minute to speak but, he was denied permission. After his demise on Friday, the video of the parliament session went viral, drawing huge backlash on the internet.

Such educated and good politicians are ignored today and fekus and idiots are sitting there who suggest gau mutra and all unscientific logics — syed ali hasan (@salihasan007) August 29, 2020

The supercilious attitude of the speaker makes his suitability for the post questionable. — Quatrimodo (@quatrimodo) August 29, 2020

They way our Parliament works is the reason still we are a developing country, it's more like election campaign rather than discussion on issues. — Vinny. (@puchak243) August 29, 2020

Then what is meaning of expressing his views and not considering it, just ignoring by laughing, conducting session itself is waste of money and mockery of democracy if you it not considering the views of elected people. Shame on the speaker. RIP VASANTH KUMAR SIR. — SSM (@sri1976murthy) August 29, 2020

People also took to Twitter to condole his death pay their respects.

Deeply Saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden & untimely demise of our colleague & dear friend H. #Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari & TNCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences from @INCIndia to his family and friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/I8bjtNgz4Z — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 28, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked by the passing away of Shri @vasanthakumarH ji Kanyakumari MP, he was a kind hearted man, just spoke to him few days back for arranging E passes! Pray to God to give his family strength during these times of loss!! Om Shanti! #Vasanthakumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oBzX8r5pCI — Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) August 28, 2020

We always use to call you #PunnagaiMannan Your warm smile,your easy approach towards a crisis,you wearing #Congress batch with supreme pride on your sleeves,never shying away from hardwork, your commitment to serve the poor. Everything will be missed #Vasanthakumar Avl. #RIP 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ko82IDitUk — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) August 28, 2020

You will be missed #Vasanthakumar. I have so many fond memories with him. He was an elder colleague and a good friend. ⁦@vasanthakumarH⁩ pic.twitter.com/iG3pl54rUL — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 28, 2020

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Kamarajar follower Mrs Gandhi loyalists resolute Congressman my colleague in Loksabha & Working President of @INCTamilNadu - Annachi H #Vasanthakumar.we

will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well wishers. RIP.😭 pic.twitter.com/mUe9Mq9cnR — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) August 28, 2020

Most of the measures that Vasanthakumar had suggested in the parliament were announced by PM Modi's government months later as part of the "Rs 20 lakh crore economic package".

The 70-year-old leader was admitted in hospital on 10th August in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus. Sadly, he died on Friday after contracting severe pneumonia.