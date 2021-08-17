Among the many protests we have seen, this unique protest by a Congress leader called Twitter bird is going viral on social media. Here's why.

Following the ban on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, these Andhra Pradesh Congress workers protested with a fried Twitter bird and sent it to Twitter India's headquarters.



In the video, the son of former MP Harsha Kumar is frying the metaphorical "Twitter bird" for not promoting Congress tweets and locking Rahul Gandhi's account.

Have a look at the video.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: GV Sri Raj, a Congress leader & son of former MP, GV Harsha Kumar, cooks "Twitter dish" and says he is sending it to the Headquarters of Twitter India, in protest against the action taken by the social media platform against Rahul Gandhi's account. pic.twitter.com/1vB3gRisKG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Here's how netizens are reacting to it.

Twitter fry 😂 in olive oil — Sourabb P Sapra (@sapysourabh) August 17, 2021

Absurd. In a parallel universe, #AndhraPradesh #Congress workers fry what they call a ‘Twitter bird’ as a protest against #RahulGandhi ‘s account being blocked.They not only fried it but also couriered it to #Twitter headquarters.The man in video is former MP Harsha Kumar’s son. pic.twitter.com/LtC4e268pN — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) August 17, 2021

After 0:50 min, it is less about protest and more about "Product/Brand Promotion"...



After 0:50 min:

"It is very amazing..."

"Tightly packed..."

"I hope you will enjoy our dish..."

"Sending through nearest Post Office..."



They should call Zomato for the delivery services. — amitg328 🇮🇳 (@amitg328) August 17, 2021

And on their way there, they ate the contents and send the empty box to the poor Twitter ! - that’s how it ends, because it’s congress people, poor should not get anything in their view ! — Srinivasan Sriram 🇮🇳 (@SSRPillai) August 17, 2021

After visiting Village Cooking channel, RaGa inspired to open a YouTube cookery channel. — ਲਵ ਸੁਨੇਜਾ (@SunejaLuv) August 17, 2021

just RAGA things.. — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) August 17, 2021

What a brilliant person he is!!! as brilliant as his leader.... — Simply Indian (@vijaydanit) August 17, 2021

Brother Hope It's Very Bad. If The Taste Is Good.. Then They Will Keep Blocking Every Now And Then... — Biju Varghese Chennai (@BijuCSKManU) August 17, 2021

"Twitter, you have made a mistake by locking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and not promoting our tweets. So, we are frying this (Twitter bird) and sending it to the headquarters in Gurgaon [Gurugram] and Delhi," the congress leader said.

What are your comments on this?