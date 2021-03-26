One of the biggest container ships in the world got stuck in a very narrow waterway in the Suez Canal. This giant container ship, the Ever Given vessel, ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course.

The huge ship stuck in the Suez Canal is visible from space (satellite photos) https://t.co/ezeSibO6pZ pic.twitter.com/DKUMzeRFln — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) March 26, 2021

But the only good thing that has happened since this container got stuck is that the internet is taking full advantage of this situation and memes have flooded social media sites. So, here are some fun ones :

A giant boat ran aground in the suez canal further bottlenecking canal´s capacity. Efforts being made to get the boat free and remove the bottleneck.

This is another way to lighten the mood I guess.