One of the biggest container ships in the world got stuck in a very narrow waterway in the Suez Canal. This giant container ship, the Ever Given vessel, ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course.
The huge ship stuck in the Suez Canal is visible from space (satellite photos) https://t.co/ezeSibO6pZ pic.twitter.com/DKUMzeRFln— SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) March 26, 2021
But the only good thing that has happened since this container got stuck is that the internet is taking full advantage of this situation and memes have flooded social media sites. So, here are some fun ones :
March 25, 2021
Evergreen pic.twitter.com/QX33cgM6tC— RedPen-kinases-BlackPen (@redpenblackpen) March 24, 2021
Your monthly salary trying to buy a 3bhk in Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/cGCbXrvuKb— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 26, 2021
When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc— Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021
Meanwhile in Suez canal pic.twitter.com/fSrPkuTz19— Dank Memes (@theMemesBot) March 26, 2021
The Suez Canal situation has yielded some great meme templates. pic.twitter.com/8JWkHkBwd1— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2021
Thank you to the ship stuck in the Suez canal for providing the latest meme format 👀😁 pic.twitter.com/oqknve9Bx7— Popcore Games📱 (@PopcoreOfficial) March 25, 2021
The Suez Canal calls for aid! https://t.co/Fz1L8Nc0I7 pic.twitter.com/O4BppK4e7k— Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 25, 2021
Suez Canal memes, so hot right now.https://t.co/IJB1mm2EoV pic.twitter.com/3YfxnBOgm2— Imgur (@imgur) March 25, 2021
Jumping on the “boat stuck in Suez canal” meme bandwagon .... pic.twitter.com/yAyVJngBpQ— Ameet Chimote (@ameetchimote) March 25, 2021
thank you Suez Canal shipping disaster for the new meme format pic.twitter.com/PpQexMNK63— wizard who can do magic (@stepheniscowboy) March 24, 2021
This picture from the Taiwan/Suez Canal news is such a good meme material I just had to do it pic.twitter.com/KTBokDaUs3— Ꮶ. (@surelyabotlah) March 26, 2021
Here for all the Suez Canal memes ✨ https://t.co/bnXATL2bhD— Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) March 26, 2021
A giant boat ran aground in the suez canal further bottlenecking canal´s capacity. Efforts being made to get the boat free and remove the bottleneck.— Favorinus oh (@ColdShouldder) March 25, 2021
However I love the memes out of it. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QOeUfioAYx
Had to make an Arctic Meme with the situation in the Suez Canal. pic.twitter.com/VBDgN85j5X— Ziad Achkar (@ziadachkar) March 25, 2021
If nothing else, this whole #SuezCanal mess provides for an excellent meme-template pic.twitter.com/kwB4QW1nNY— Magnus H. Gottlieb (@MHGottlieb) March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
This is literally my fav meme of the whole situation hahaha. This is a unique event nobody prepared us for pic.twitter.com/PlyH5hhb7f— Laura is surprisingly managing #BLM (@NiemLaura) March 24, 2021
Made the most relatable #Suez canal meme #EVERGIVEN . pic.twitter.com/Kapk1etdzf— Tuba Abrar Ahmad (@tubaabrarahmed) March 26, 2021
March 25, 2021
My new hobby is collecting Suez Canal ship ran-aground memes. pic.twitter.com/eZHdnuyr8n— Greg Gershuny🔥🌎 (@GregGershuny) March 25, 2021
This is another way to lighten the mood I guess.