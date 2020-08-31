Anand Nageshiya, a murder convict from Aamdarha village in Ambikapur, North Chhattisgarh was excited to meet his family after spending 15 years in jail.

But his excitement vanished as he saw his daughter, Yamini who is a student of Class 12 in a government school struggle to attend her regular online classes since she didn't have any gadgets.

Soon after this, Nageshiya rushed to the market to purchase a smartphone for Yamini with the incentive money he earned all these years for his work inside the prison. He told New Indian Express,

I was moved when my daughter told me she was not having any device to attend online classes. She wished to become a doctor and render her service to humanity by joining the medical profession. I realised the importance of education while in jail. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure my daughter doesn't face any hurdle to pursue her dream.

Rajendra Gaikwad, superintendent at Ambikapur Central Jail mentioned that Anand was one of the 20 people who were permitted premature release due to their overall good behaviour.

Nageshiya has led by example for others on giving importance to a girl’s education.

H/T : New Indian Express