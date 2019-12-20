After multiple delays in the past week, the judgement on the Unnao rape case was finally delivered.

Expelled BJP MLA and the main culprit Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday, December 20.

Sengar, who was convicted for the rape of a minor woman in Unnao in 2017, has been sentenced under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

District judge Dharmesh Sharma, who passed the verdict, also slapped a fine of ₹25 Lakh on Sengar.

CBI’s counsel and the complainant in the case initially sought maximum punishment for Sengar but Sengar's counsel urged the court to give him a 10-year term for being a first time offender.



Sengar was convicted in one of 5 related cases transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The other cases include framing of the rape survivor's father in an illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, a conspiracy of Sengar with others in an accident case of the rape survivor and a separate case of her alleged gang rape by three others.