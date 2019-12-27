Amidst the chaos and lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh, a cop shared a heartwarming tale of how he was saved at the nick of time by a local named Hajji Qadir.

According to India Today, Firozabad policeman Ajay Kumar was surrounded by a mob and suffered injuries on his head and a finger.

It could've been worst had Hajji Qadir not intervened at the right time.

Qadir, who was offering Namaz nearby, learned that Kumar had been surrounded and immediately ran to his rescue.

He saved Kumar, took him home and offered him clothes and water.

Giving a statement after reaching his police station safely, Kumar said:

He came like a God. If he hadn't come, they would have killed me.

Speaking in a relieved tone, Kumar also expressed his gratitude by saying:

Aise log bahut kam milte hain, sahab.

Qadir on his part believed it was just humanity that got him there and that he didn't know beforehand who the policeman was.

Uttar Pradesh has seen some of the worst violence linked to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and at least 19 people have been killed so far.

