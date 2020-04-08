As we all chugged along thinking coronavirus can’t do much to the millennials and the younger lot, the World Health Organization (WHO) just burst that bubble.

Initially, there was a common belief that coronavirus will only impact those who are above 60 years old. But then data revealed that the younger generation is also susceptible to the virus.

Then this narrative extended to a perception that young people may get it, but the virus won’t end up killing them. However, this is now again being questioned and turns out, it can kill young people as well.

The head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said that more and more young individuals are experiencing severe illness from the virus.

Some of the data collected from across Europe revealed that many in the younger age group died. While some people only have underlying conditions, some develop critical illnesses, resulting in death.

The reason why the virus is spreading severely among some and at a slower rate among others is still being ascertained along with more clinical data. But what we are seeing is that in some countries, individuals in their 30s, 40s and even 50s are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and have died.

While there are several theories floating around regarding why one may be more susceptible to the virus than others, some researchers say that genetics also plays a huge role. Based on your genetic makeup, you could be more vulnerable to catch the virus and its impact could be chronic.

The dismissive attitude towards the virus from the younger lot will only cause the cases to increase, worsening the situation further. Therefore, it is high time we abandoned the dismissive mindset that covid-19 is an older person’s disease and acted as a collective.