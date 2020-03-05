There is a lot of misinformation making rounds on the internet about what coronavirus is and how you can take preventive measures. So we decided to create a simple comic to help everyone understand what it is.

Our friend (poor guy) coronavirus is here to explain what he's up to and how you can keep a safe distance from him.

The Corona virus which has made its way from Wuhan city, China to the world has officially reached India. For now, 29 people has tested positive for this strain of COVID-19 in India. This includes one from New Delhi, three from Kerala, and one from Telangana.

Stay safe and healthy!

Design credits: Aprajita Mishra