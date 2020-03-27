Due to the nationwide lockdown, there has been a significant improvement in air quality.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality across the city remains between 'Moderate' to 'Good'. According to Aqicn.org, the maximum AQI in Delhi is 65, while the minimum is reaching as low as 25.

Delhites too are tweeting about the good air quality.

On a brighter note, Delhi pollution is the lowest I've ever known it today: 41 AQI... — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 27, 2020

This is the Delhi AQI today.



It's more like a dream. Was it possible without a threat? #Delhi #airquality #covid pic.twitter.com/DLfBjT5t9s — Pawan Kumar 💙 (@imthepk) March 27, 2020

For the first time in years the Delhi's AQI is good. pic.twitter.com/fP0W8OFZWG — Anik (@goyal_anik) March 27, 2020

AQI at 70 in delhi . Postive effects of Staying at home. — Dr Pk Tyagi (@prat1112001) March 27, 2020

On the positive side seeing blue skies in Delhi after a long long time, the air feels fresh and clear. AQI is officially "Good".

Shows what a difference stopping vehicles and construction can do to Delhi Air in a short time. #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/WYPEgnzVMP — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) March 27, 2020

Skies blue or grey, the clean air, zero pollution and the sound of chirping birds in the morning is the only upside to the #CoronavirusLockdown 🙏🏻 Today’s #AQI less than 100 in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/CxoCLXq88D — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) March 27, 2020

AQI in #Delhi is below 100 now so earth is cleansing himself when we failed and did not care him.#COVID2019 #COVID — Javed Ali (@ijavedali) March 27, 2020

We are just 16 points away from the #Best AQI (Air Quality Index). Today it is 22 and world best country (Finland/Newzealand) has 6. #Breathe in today fresh #air and you can feel the difference. Welcome to the cleanest air of our lifetime in India.#StayHome #Delhi #Lockdown21 — Atul Tiwari (@TiwariatAtul) March 27, 2020

The huge reduction in vehicular movement and factories being shut has led to Delhities breathing clean air after a long time.