Due to the nationwide lockdown, there has been a significant improvement in air quality. 

On Friday, Delhi's air quality across the city remains between 'Moderate' to 'Good'. According to Aqicn.org, the maximum AQI in Delhi is 65, while the minimum is reaching as low as 25.

aqi
Source: AQICN

Delhites too are tweeting about the good air quality. 

The huge reduction in vehicular movement and factories being shut has led to Delhities breathing clean air after a long time. 