Due to the nationwide lockdown, there has been a significant improvement in air quality.
On Friday, Delhi's air quality across the city remains between 'Moderate' to 'Good'. According to Aqicn.org, the maximum AQI in Delhi is 65, while the minimum is reaching as low as 25.
Delhites too are tweeting about the good air quality.
On a brighter note, Delhi pollution is the lowest I've ever known it today: 41 AQI...— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 27, 2020
Overall Delhi's Aqi is only 33..Awesome Air Quality..Wish we can implement 1 day lockdown in a month always dedicate to Nature..@richaanirudh @sudhirchaudhary @PMOIndia @ABPNews @aajtak @ndtvindia @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/wuW6tg4n5n— Amit Bansal (@abansal115) March 27, 2020
This is the Delhi AQI today.— Pawan Kumar 💙 (@imthepk) March 27, 2020
It's more like a dream. Was it possible without a threat? #Delhi #airquality #covid pic.twitter.com/DLfBjT5t9s
Delhi sky right now— The spectator index (@Mahipal55776265) March 27, 2020
AQI 66#LockdownWithoutPlan #AQI pic.twitter.com/41xz14tVBU
जो कार्य पूर्णतः @ArvindKejriwal जी की Odd-Even योजना भी ना कर सकी थी,— Mukund Kumar Jha (@ShutupCorona) March 27, 2020
वो काम कोरोना के भय से स्वतः ही हो गया ।
😇
DELHI over-all AQI stands at 66, satisfactory level.#CoronaVillains #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirusindia #CoronavirusLockdown #Corona #CoronaVirusUpdates
AQI at 70 in delhi . Postive effects of Staying at home.— Dr Pk Tyagi (@prat1112001) March 27, 2020
On the positive side seeing blue skies in Delhi after a long long time, the air feels fresh and clear. AQI is officially "Good".— Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) March 27, 2020
Shows what a difference stopping vehicles and construction can do to Delhi Air in a short time. #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/WYPEgnzVMP
Skies blue or grey, the clean air, zero pollution and the sound of chirping birds in the morning is the only upside to the #CoronavirusLockdown 🙏🏻 Today’s #AQI less than 100 in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/CxoCLXq88D— Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) March 27, 2020
AQI in #Delhi is below 100 now so earth is cleansing himself when we failed and did not care him.#COVID2019 #COVID— Javed Ali (@ijavedali) March 27, 2020
We are just 16 points away from the #Best AQI (Air Quality Index). Today it is 22 and world best country (Finland/Newzealand) has 6. #Breathe in today fresh #air and you can feel the difference. Welcome to the cleanest air of our lifetime in India.#StayHome #Delhi #Lockdown21— Atul Tiwari (@TiwariatAtul) March 27, 2020
Another view - #AQI level in #Delhi drops to 60! #Lockdown21 does have its blessings ! #pollutionfree #noFilterTwitter #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/LC7kK2Cgff— Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) March 27, 2020
The huge reduction in vehicular movement and factories being shut has led to Delhities breathing clean air after a long time.