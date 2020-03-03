Just yesterday, two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in India.

According to a tweet by the MoHFW, one of them is from Delhi and the other is from Telangana.

While the person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, the other person from Hyderabad is a software engineer working in Bengaluru who was travelling from Dubai.

According to reports, the Delhi resident who contracted coronavirus in Italy, attended a birthday party last week in which his children as well as their schoolmates were present.

Following this news, two schools in Noida - Shiv Nadar and Shriram Millennium schools - have been shut for 3 days.

Six cases with high-viral load were also detected in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation on the suspicion of infection. All of them had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi.

Govt of India: The samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology for confirmation. Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network. https://t.co/aUA11npYbc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer if any visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive in India, so that they can be screened on time.

The flatmate of the Bengaluru techie who tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad has also been asked to stay in isolation for 28 days. Reports suggest that the Karnataka government has directed school authorities to grant leave to students and staff suffering from cold or fever.

Earlier, PM Modi also held a meeting regarding the country's preparedness to deal with the situation. In a tweet, he asked the citizens to not panic and follow appropriate safety measures.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

GoI also issued a travel advisory suspending the visas of nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

Travel advisory on COVID-19: All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

In a recent revelation, it was found that the individual from Delhi who has been diagnosed with coronavirus had dined at the La Piazza restaurant of The Hyatt Regency Delhi. Following this, the hotel administration has asked its staff to go on a self-quarantine procedure for 14 days.

Air India has also issued a statement asking all the passengers travelling by the same flight as that of the Delhi resident who travelled from Italy via Vienna, to follow the necessary precautions and protocol.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

With an Italian tourist in Jaipur testing positive for coronavirus recently, the total number of of confirmed cases in India has risen to 6.

Guys, please follow necessary precautions while travelling and stay safe.