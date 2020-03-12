Over a month ago, WHO classified the wide spread coronavirus outbreak as a global public health emergency because they were reluctant to call it a pandemic over concerns that it would create unnecessary panic.

Now cut to March 12th, WHO finally declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

For the people who don't know what a pandemic is, it is a disease without immunity which has spread across the world beyond everyone's expectations.

So, basically all of us are collectively fucked.

But the good part here is that after being spread across 141 countries and affecting more than 100,000 people, the governments have finally decided to open their eyes to this.

From Italy shutting down most of its pubic places to India suspending most of the existing visas, the government sure is doing their bit to take precautions.

But for all of us who are 'thankfully' not affected by the virus yet, read about it every morning and then go to work, I just have one question-

Ki office kab band karoge?

Coronavirus really closing everything down in the country, but my job — Murda (@fohmilton) March 10, 2020

Since we are constantly reading about the virus, countries under lockdown every damn day, one can only wonder if it is safe.

Right from sitting in a cab to getting paranoid anytime anyone anywhere in the office sneezes, it's like every bloody day is a continuous panic attack.

For the love of god, can somebody tell the HR that sending mails about washing hands and keeping a distance is something we already know?

I mean, if a rich AF person like Tom Hanks can get coronavirus toh hum konse khet ki muli hai?

There are people literally dying due to basic human interaction. I am sure finishing targets and completing KRA's are not bigger than that.

Toh chahe work from home hi dedo, but please spare us the horror of this nightmare that is coronavirus and shut all the offices for heaven's sake.

Disclaimer: This article has been written in jest and needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Please take necessary precautions and stay safe.