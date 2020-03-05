While the whole world is under threat from the coronavirus, all 3 patients who had contracted the COVID-19 in Kerala were discharged in the last week of February after being cured.

And this isn't the first time that the Southern state has managed to fight off global epidemics. Kerala has had an excellent track record with both the Nipah and Zika virus as well.

Recently this was also mentioned on a BBC show discussing about how the state has successfully managed to cure its people and control the spread of the coronavirus.

BBC news discusses how Kerala tackled the Corona virus and continues to do so. Shows once again why an efficient primary healthcare system is important.



Hope other states also tackle the virus in a scientific manner.#Kerala #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/nnqCt4jsmR — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) March 4, 2020

The experts on the show praised Kerala for its medical infrastructure and its efficiency in tracking these diseases with great success. Twitter has also been lauding the state for it's effort.

Nowadays, most of the people scared about the corona recently it's completely affected human beings not only health but also wealth. On the other hand, Kerala has defended coronavirus with efficient medical strategies. #coronavirus #KeralaNo1 #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/nfyCzfWvGT — Bivin George (@george_bivin) March 5, 2020

BBC News Channel reveals the secret of Kerala's success in fighting #coronavirus 👌❤️#coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/EbtPZb4oVI — Rocky (@Rcky35029503) March 5, 2020

BBC discusses how Kerala tackled the Corona virus and continues to do so. ❤️ Shows once again why an efficient primary healthcare system is important.



Hope other states also tackle the virus in a scientific manner. #Kerala #coronavirusinindia #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MZBcCzlo0e — #Titella (@fcbarxelonaa) March 4, 2020

Exactly. Only the state of kerala was proactively managing the situation due to earlier experience. None of the other states had measures in b place to screen entry points such as airports. This should have been made mandatory at every airport. https://t.co/l03fYuZqhr — Onward Kerala (@onwardkerala) March 4, 2020

BBC news discusses how Kerala tackled the #coronavirus and continues to do so. Shows once again why an efficient primary healthcare system is important.



Hope other states also tackle the virus in a #scientific manner. pic.twitter.com/SSncPlIWTx — Subhash Marothia 🇮🇳 (@SubhashMarothia) March 4, 2020

Kudos 👏 to Kerala Government, The state successfully handled the nation's first three positive cases.#coronavirusindia@ShashiTharoorhttps://t.co/0BR9nPme1I — Shekhar Mishra (@incshekhar) March 5, 2020

Hats off to KK Shailja health minister of Kerala for the great work done to fight the Corona virus menace. — Suresh Kasliwal (@SureshKasliwal6) March 5, 2020

When @BJP4India MLA from Assam said Hindus who eat cow dung and drink cow urine will not be affected by Corona Virus, this is how we contained it...#Kerala_Model pic.twitter.com/2SRFDWCDvz — 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓮𝓼𝓱 (@RRP_Malayil) March 4, 2020

Kerala is an example of difficult situations can be dealt with efficiently if the government is willing to do so.