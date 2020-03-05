While the whole world is under threat from the coronavirus, all 3 patients who had contracted the COVID-19 in Kerala were discharged in the last week of February after being cured. 

Kerala coronavirus
Source: Business Today

And this isn't the first time that the Southern state has managed to fight off global epidemics. Kerala has had an excellent track record with both the Nipah and Zika virus as well. 

Kerala coronavirus
Source: Rediff

Recently this was also mentioned on a BBC show discussing about how the state has successfully managed to cure its people and control the spread of the coronavirus. 

The experts on the show praised Kerala for its medical infrastructure and its efficiency in tracking these diseases with great success. Twitter has also been lauding the state for it's effort. 

Kerala is an example of difficult situations can be dealt with efficiently if the government is willing to do so. 