Three days after Kerala reported the first case of the coronavirus, a second case has been identified in the state by the Union Health Ministry.

According to NDTV, the deadly outbreak which started in China has killed over 300 people in the neighbouring country and is known to have spread to 20 countries across the world in just a few weeks.

Coronavirus has also been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

The state government meanwhile has released a statement saying:

Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, over 1,700 people have been kept under surveillance at their homes in the state over the fear of possible exposure to the deadly virus. Seventy people are being monitored in isolation wards across the state.

Urging people travelling from China to report to the health department, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said:

We are well prepared with multi-level surveillance, support systems on the ground. A 28-day home quarantine is crucial.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning 324 Indians who were in lockdown in Wuhan were evacuated and brought back to the national capital today.