While Italy is under lockdown, satellite images show drastic drop in pollution during the coronavirus quarantine.
In one month, there is a clear decrease of NO2 levels (a pollution marker) in northern #Italy according to the satellite sensor @tropomi @avoiland @elisa_ox @blefer @rjswap pic.twitter.com/FnSz4AtT8q— Santiago Gassó (@SanGasso) March 11, 2020
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), nitrogen dioxide emission has reduced significantly after the lockdown.
The decline in nitrogen dioxide emissions over the Po Valley in northern Italy is particularly evident. Although there could be slight variations in the data due to cloud cover and changing weather, we are very confident that the reduction in emissions that we can see, coincides with the lockdown in Italy causing less traffic and industrial activities.
This satellite image is from 14th February.
And, this is a satellite image taken on 24th February. You can see the significant drop in NO2 levels.
This map shows NO2 pollution levels as recorded on 8th of February:
And, this map, dated 7th of March, shows the decrease in pollution levels in Italy after the lockdown.
You can also watch the time-lapse video shared by ESA below:
Naturally, the streets are also empty and clean since no one is stepping out. Even canals in Venice have become crystal clear, all thanks to reduced traffic.
I canali di Venezia senza traffico di barche!!— Albert Folaz (@FolinAlberto) March 11, 2020
Il risultato? Acqua limpidissima
Ph. Venice pictures pic.twitter.com/KGsKWNd56u