While Italy is under lockdown, satellite images show drastic drop in pollution during the coronavirus quarantine.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), nitrogen dioxide emission has reduced significantly after the lockdown.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite detected the decrease in air pollution. Claus Zehner, ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission manager said

The decline in nitrogen dioxide emissions over the Po Valley in northern Italy is particularly evident. Although there could be slight variations in the data due to cloud cover and changing weather, we are very confident that the reduction in emissions that we can see, coincides with the lockdown in Italy causing less traffic and industrial activities.

In these graphs below, you can see the gradual decerease in NO2 pollution starting from 14th February:

This satellite image is from 14th February.

And, this is a satellite image taken on 24th February. You can see the significant drop in NO2 levels.

This map shows NO2 pollution levels as recorded on 8th of February:

And, this map, dated 7th of March, shows the decrease in pollution levels in Italy after the lockdown.

You can also watch the time-lapse video shared by ESA below:

Naturally, the streets are also empty and clean since no one is stepping out. Even canals in Venice have become crystal clear, all thanks to reduced traffic.

I canali di Venezia senza traffico di barche!!

Il risultato? Acqua limpidissima

Ph. Venice pictures pic.twitter.com/KGsKWNd56u — Albert Folaz (@FolinAlberto) March 11, 2020