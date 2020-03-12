Following Kerala, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi government today announced that schools and colleges which do not have exams will remain closed till 31st March, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government also ordered all cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

The measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that has already claimed thousands of lives around the world. India has seen 73 confirmed cases of the coronavirus till now, with Delhi having 6 cases.

Speaking to media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that quarantine facilities are also being arranged in hospitals for suspected people in Delhi.

After reviewing the measures, we have put in place some more. We have sufficient beds for quarantine facility, under-construction hospitals are also being prepared for quarantine. Over 500 beds are ready for sick people. Today we have declared this as an epidemic in Delhi, public places, malls, shops, public and private offices have to be disinfected every day.

Earlier, PM Modi also tweeted asking Indian not to panic and take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.



No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel.



We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

In a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and also advised against conducting IPL.