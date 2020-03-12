Following Kerala, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi government today announced that schools and colleges which do not have exams will remain closed till 31st March, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government also ordered all cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March.

The measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that has already claimed thousands of lives around the world. India has seen 73 confirmed cases of the coronavirus till now, with Delhi having 6 cases.

Speaking to media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that quarantine facilities are also being arranged in hospitals for suspected people in Delhi.

After reviewing the measures, we have put in place some more. We have sufficient beds for quarantine facility, under-construction hospitals are also being prepared for quarantine. Over 500 beds are ready for sick people. Today we have declared this as an epidemic in Delhi, public places, malls, shops, public and private offices have to be disinfected every day.
Source: Deccan Herald

Earlier, PM Modi also tweeted asking Indian not to panic and take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

In a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and also advised against conducting IPL.