Under the Coronavirus outbreaks, social distancing has become the new normal. And in India, state governments have taken various measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

One of the most crucial aspects of stopping the spread of the virus has been to ban gatherings, limit public interactions and postpone events. Like it has been observed in the following states and cities:

Delhi

- All schools, educational institutes, coaching centers, gyms, and swimming pools to remain shut till March 31.

- All ticketed and non-ticketed monuments, spas, nightclubs, weekly bazaars and cinema halls will also remain shut till March 31. This includes monuments like Red Fort and Qutub Minar.

COVID-19 scare: Qutub Minar, Red Fort other ASI monuments shut for public



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/w2psLp3LOb pic.twitter.com/4CVHg81daI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 17, 2020

Delhi: The National Museum will remain closed for public from 17th-31st March or until further order, to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

- Any gathering of over 50 people, including protests, conferences, seminars, and family gatherings, is banned till March 31.

Maharashtra

- All schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centers, to be closed till March 31. IIT Bombay also suspended its classes and laboratory operations till March 29.

Maharashtra: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hDhk0zfphC — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Maharashtra: Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai to remain closed for the visitors from 16th to 31st March 2020, in the wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

#corona virus Good initiative by Pune Vyapari Sangh 3 day Market close # Laxmi Road # Tulshi bag all closed pic.twitter.com/2vTb9soqV3 — ONKAR HERLEKAR (@OnkarHerlekar) March 17, 2020

- As a precaution, the government also ordered the cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till 31 March.

- Popular attraction spots, like the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Ajanta-Ellora caves near Aurangabad, and Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad will also remain closed.

Kerala

- Kerala was one of the first states to close all educational institutions till March 31.

Karnataka

- Malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs to be on lockdown for a week Karnataka.

Karnataka: Kalaburagi City Corporation has ordered that street vendors, film theaters, bakeries and restaurants in the district to remain closed for next one week as a precautionary measure against #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KOxzc9UBEi — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Odisha

- Educational institutions were initially closed till March 31, with the government providing an exception for holding exams. The regulations were later extended to April 15.

The regulation will be in force till 15th April which may be extended based on situation. Appeal everyone to comply with the regulation and be part of Odisha’s efforts in protecting the people of the state from #COVID19. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 16, 2020

- Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences to be cancelled.

Punjab

- Punjab government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 31, and also shut down cinema halls, restaurants and clubs till the end of this month.

Goa

- In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced the closure of educational institutes and public places including casinos, swimming pools, pubs, and multiplexes till March 31.

West Bengal

- All educational institutions will remain shut till March 31. West Bengal has also sealed borders with Bhutan.

Assam

- No exhibitions to be held in school, colleges and higher educational institutions and no excursions and other visits will be undertaken. Assembly programmes should not be held in any form until April 15.

Bihar

- Due to the Coronavirus threat, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, zoos, and parks will be shut till March 31.

Jammu and Kashmir

- All public and private educational institutions to remain closed till Match 31. Cinema halls in 5 districts will remain closed till March 31.

Jammu: Cinema halls in the 5 districts- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur closed till March 31. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/CaQ0kC1nxQ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Bhupinder Kumar, director of National Health Mission in Jammu & Kashmir: Govt has decided that all public & private educational institutions will suspend their teaching & class work till March 31. However, board & competitive examinations will take place as per schedule. pic.twitter.com/XQn23x7Sxx — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

- All educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centers within Srinagar city limits to be closed till further orders.

#JammuAndKashmir Junaid Azim Mattu, Srinagar Mayor: Srinagar Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed resolution to restrict public gatherings in Srinagar, and close schools & coaching centres in view of #Coronavirus transmission threat. pic.twitter.com/4LQBi5KwMb — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

- The cancellation of all sports events within Srinagar's city limits and phased segregation of flea markets, including weekly markets, with an immediate effect.

- Mata Vaishno Devi yatra has also been cancelled, and operations of all inter-state buses, both incoming and outgoing from J&K, have been banned.

Sikkim

- Public places, including educational institutes, discos, gyms, fairs, and festivals, shut down till April 15.

- Entry for domestic and international tourists banned till April 15. A blanket ban on the Nathula permit was also issued.

Tripura

- Tripura has banned the entry of foreign internationals and closed educational institutions and public places, including cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, Anganwadi centers, till March 31.

Apart from Tripura and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have also banned the entry of foreign tourists.

India's tourism minister also announced that in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, all ticketed monuments and museums will remain closed till March 31, including the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Temples across India, like the Shirdi Temple in Nasik, ISKON temples in Bengaluru have also been closed.

Maharashtra: Portals of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple have been closed till further orders, in the wake of #CoronaVirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/XMdIlioupF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Head, Strategic Communications&Projects, ISKCON, Bengaluru: ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple at Hare Krishna Hill Rajajinagar & ISKCON temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Kanakapura Road will remain closed to public from early morning of 18th March, till further notice, in view of #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Additionally, Central Railways also cancelled 23 trains to contain the spread of the virus.

Central Railway today cancelled 23 trains to contain the effects of #coronavirus and non-occupancy of trains. pic.twitter.com/XD2mlSjSiN — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Additionally, here's a list of all the educational institutes, across India, that have been closed in the wake of Coronavirus.

These measures are crucial to ensure that the spread of Coronavirus remains as minimum as possible.