Under the Coronavirus outbreaks, social distancing has become the new normal. And in India, state governments have taken various measures to control the spread of Covid-19. 

One of the most crucial aspects of stopping the spread of the virus has been to ban gatherings, limit public interactions and postpone events. Like it has been observed in the following states and cities: 

Delhi

- All schools, educational institutes, coaching centers, gyms, and swimming pools to remain shut till March 31. 

schools closed amidst corona
Source: toppr

- All ticketed and non-ticketed monuments, spas, nightclubs, weekly bazaars and cinema halls will also remain shut till March 31. This includes monuments like Red Fort and Qutub Minar. 

- Any gathering of over 50 people, including protests, conferences, seminars, and family gatherings, is banned till March 31. 

Maharashtra

- All schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centers, to be closed till March 31. IIT Bombay also suspended its classes and laboratory operations till March 29. 

- As a precaution, the government also ordered the cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till 31 March.

- Popular attraction spots, like the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Ajanta-Ellora caves near Aurangabad, and  Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad will also remain closed

Siddivinayak
Source: india today

Kerala

- Kerala was one of the first states to close all educational institutions till March 31. 

School children with masks.
Source: India Today

Karnataka

- Malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs to be on lockdown for a week Karnataka.

Odisha

- Educational institutions were initially closed till March 31, with the government providing an exception for holding exams. The regulations were later extended to April 15. 

- Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences to be cancelled.   

Punjab 

- Punjab government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 31, and also shut down cinema halls, restaurants and clubs till the end of this month. 

Golden Temple Amritsar
Source: ET

Goa 

- In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced the closure of educational institutes and public places including casinos, swimming pools, pubs, and multiplexes till March 31. 

Casino
Source: abplive

West Bengal 

- All educational institutions will remain shut till March 31. West Bengal has also sealed borders with Bhutan. 

Travel Ban
Source: India Today

Assam 

- No exhibitions to be held in school, colleges and higher educational institutions and no excursions and other visits will be undertaken. Assembly programmes should not be held in any form until April 15. 

Bihar

- Due to the Coronavirus threat, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, zoos, and parks will be shut till March 31.

Corona Testing
Source: India TV News (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir 

- All public and private educational institutions to remain closed till Match 31. Cinema halls in 5 districts will remain closed till March 31. 

- All educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centers within Srinagar city limits to be closed till further orders. 

- The cancellation of all sports events within Srinagar's city limits and phased segregation of flea markets, including weekly markets, with an immediate effect.

- Mata Vaishno Devi yatra has also been cancelled, and operations of all inter-state buses, both incoming and outgoing from J&K, have been banned. 

Devotees being screened
Source: HT

Sikkim

- Public places, including educational institutes, discos, gyms, fairs, and festivals, shut down till April 15. 

- Entry for domestic and international tourists banned till April 15. A blanket ban on the Nathula permit was also issued. 

Tripura

- Tripura has banned the entry of foreign internationals and closed educational institutions and public places, including cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, Anganwadi centers, till March 31. 

Apart from Tripura and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have also banned the entry of foreign tourists. 

Corona Shut
Source: Business Today

India's tourism minister also announced that in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, all ticketed monuments and museums will remain closed till March 31, including the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. 

Taj Mahal
Source: britannica

Temples across India, like the Shirdi Temple in Nasik, ISKON temples in Bengaluru have also been closed.

Additionally, Central Railways also cancelled 23 trains to contain the spread of the virus. 

Additionally, here's a list of all the educational institutes, across India, that have been closed in the wake of Coronavirus. 

These measures are crucial to ensure that the spread of Coronavirus remains as minimum as possible. 