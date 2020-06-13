With lockdown relaxations and opening up of practically all businesses, coronavirus cases are soaring across the country, creating a health emergency unlike any other we have seen before.

And as we discuss its effects, it's important to take a look at how much it may cost a person who has tested positive.

If they choose to go to Delhi's Max Hospital, this much:

The image from the Max Hospital is doing rounds on social media, with people stressing that treatment during a pandemic shouldn't be this expensive, keeping in mind that it should be affordable for people for all parts of society.

Meanwhile, things look something like this in Fortis Vasant Kunj:

It's unlikely, though, that the hospital will make any changes in the rates or lower them down. 

Which makes it important for us to take care of ourselves. Stay at home, limit physical interaction with people and wear a mask whenever you step out.

Remember it's not just for you, but for others as well. Others, who may not be able to afford even a fraction of these exorbitant prices.

Just because the lockdown has been lifted, doesn't mean the virus doesn't exist anymore. It's there, stronger than ever before.