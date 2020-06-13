With lockdown relaxations and opening up of practically all businesses, coronavirus cases are soaring across the country, creating a health emergency unlike any other we have seen before.

And as we discuss its effects, it's important to take a look at how much it may cost a person who has tested positive.

If they choose to go to Delhi's Max Hospital, this much:

The image from the Max Hospital is doing rounds on social media, with people stressing that treatment during a pandemic shouldn't be this expensive, keeping in mind that it should be affordable for people for all parts of society.

First pay taxes . Then pay a hefty sum to live so that you can pay more taxes . Story of India . This is one of the reasons why many Indians prefer to migrate to other countries for a living .#maxhospital pic.twitter.com/8k6kRVJgmJ — Gaurav Agnihotri (@Gaurav81184) June 13, 2020

The economy is already down, People are starving due to lack of food and money.



Total crisis all over and this hospital is sucking blood of patients under the name of treatment.



DO YOU HAVE GOLDEN BEDS IN YOUR HOSPITALS OR 100% SUCCESSFUL TREATMENT ?



SHAME !#maxhospital pic.twitter.com/NNIOA0etm6 — Dr. Avni Chaudhary (@DrAvnii) June 13, 2020

#maxhospital There should be a helpline number to complain against any such hospital or laboratory when they charge this much and strict action against them should be taken @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP @sudhirchaudhary @Mayawati pic.twitter.com/bWsUU10qpW — abhishek pandey (@imabhi_pandey) June 13, 2020

Cost of COVID 19 treatment should be capped even in private hospitals like #maxhospital .Even in this time of a global pandemic the hospitals are aiming to maximise their profit.#COVID19India @ArvindKejriwal @SatyendarJain @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/UWbZUtJVW7 — NIKITA NEGI (@Nikk_Negi) June 13, 2020

Why is #ArvindKejriwal even now silent on the exorbitant fees Pvt hospitals like #maxhospital are charging? Why isn't he putting a cap on their fees or making it free during this pandemic? pic.twitter.com/MrKaMIHIMr — Ajay (@MalabarBiryani) June 13, 2020

#maxhospital

Atleast Hospitals should nt think abt making money in such crisis. They should be charging the bare minimum cost which they will need 2 operate without any hassle. 75000 for a ventilator support is too much. Govt. ? Must take strict action against such pp. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/QGbBXJPqzD — Imaginary Baccha (@ImaginaryBaccha) June 13, 2020

@narendramodi: Don't you think #COVID19 treatment cost must be capped in India?



This is nothing but outright exploitation of the public. A helpless person seeking treatment has no choice but to agree to such horrendous costs!#maxhospital pic.twitter.com/f7BB6OOyup — Varad मनियार (@maniyarvarad) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, things look something like this in Fortis Vasant Kunj:

It's unlikely, though, that the hospital will make any changes in the rates or lower them down.

Which makes it important for us to take care of ourselves. Stay at home, limit physical interaction with people and wear a mask whenever you step out.

Remember it's not just for you, but for others as well. Others, who may not be able to afford even a fraction of these exorbitant prices.

Just because the lockdown has been lifted, doesn't mean the virus doesn't exist anymore. It's there, stronger than ever before.