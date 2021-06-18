On 16th June, Twitter lost its legal shield in India over its failure to comply with the government's new IT rules.
This means Twitter would be treated as a publisher and will be held liable for punishment under any law if a case is filed against it for alleged unlawful content.
There have also been speculations of a possible ban of the platform in India but the Union Minister recently said the government is not in favour of banning it.
While this comes as a relief for many, you should know that there are a few governments that have banned or blocked Twitter in their country.
1. North Korea
2. China
Twitter was officially blocked in China in June 2009. However, reports suggest that many Chinese people circumvent the block to use the social media platform. In fact, some major companies like Huawei use Twitter through a government approved VPN. Apart from that, dozens of Chinese officials and diplomats have Twitter accounts that they use.
3. Iran
4. Turkmenistan
5. Nigeria
