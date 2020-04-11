Remember the infamous, illogical notion of women and politics not mixing together? Well, it's time to throw that notion out of the window.

Because apparently, across the globe, all the six countries that have had a commendable response to Covid-19 had one thing in common - female leadership.

Oh! They’re also all women. pic.twitter.com/jHwGWCZaO0 — Johnathan Ford (@FordJohnathan5) April 10, 2020

Germany, New Zealand, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland have had one of the more successful responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All of these countries managed to flatten the curve, thanks to proactive decision-making. They were also better prepared in terms of medical gear and protective equipment for healthcare staff and the general public.

Moreover, the countries have also been applauded for their empathetic and transparent approach, where due consideration has been given to looking after the citizen's social and economic welfare.

Twitterati also highlighted how these countries' response holds a lesson for the rest of the world:

Three reasons why @jacindaardern ’s #coronavirus response has been a masterclass in crisis leadership

The Mayfields’ research-based model highlights

Direction-giving

Meaning-making

Empathy

asthe 3key things leaders must address to motivate followers to give their best@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/h5irIcmyAO — Dr.Salahideen ALHAJ🔶 #Stayhome (@salhaj) April 6, 2020

There is something about women leadership that we need to name and appreciate. They seem to handle crises better. Some studies suggest that women leaders tend to have compassion and society at heart. Looking at #COVID19 responce experiences across the world, it makes some sense! pic.twitter.com/JNp3NvSBvt — Togolani Mavura (@tonytogolani) April 9, 2020

So Can we say Women Head of states were more empathetic and took preemptive measures against #coronavirus ? pic.twitter.com/3zTl8ldlsD — Farah Saadia (@FarahSaadya) April 9, 2020

Anyone else left thinking that more women as heads of state could be a very good thing? Shoutouts to @jacindaardern and Angela Merkel (and to @SenWarren) for their leadership on #COVID19. https://t.co/P7bUUu7HPs — Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (@ayanaeliza) April 7, 2020

So far any country with women leadership has done an amazing job with Covid-19. I wonder if is because we are more “sensitive” or just better leaders. — Leylany Genao (@8_Genao) April 9, 2020

Time & again, it has been proven that women have better leadership skills than men! These countries have successfully flattened COVID curve. #COVID19 #womenpower pic.twitter.com/JGchEc5utN — Pritesh (@pathakpritesh7) April 10, 2020

Women Leadership exemplary in management of Covid 19 pic.twitter.com/hKGASq2hgR — michael mutua (@michael17431527) April 10, 2020

Even Taiwan, under its first female president, has had a commendable response to the pandemic, despite being shut out of WHO.

While there is no discounting the efforts that other countries have also undertaken against the Covid-19 pandemic, what these six countries have achieved is truly commendable. Though the pandemic is far from over, there is definitely a thing or two that the world can learn from these countries.