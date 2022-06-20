UP nahin dekha toh India nahin dekha! We aren't saying this, Uttar Pradesh boasts of this tagline for its tourism. While tourism has been promoted jor-shor se in the state, the reality of roads in some areas can't be ignored.
A recent incident from UP's Aligarh has come into light which is raising somequestions about the state of affairs in the region.
A viral clip posted by @suryapsingh_IAS on Twitter shows a quite congested and waterlogged parking area after heavy rainfall. A couple riding a scooter can be seen entering the parking. In no time, they are hit by something and then swallowed by an open drain. Like literally, their whole bodies are inside the water along with the two-wheeler. People on the spot then rush to rescue them.
#यूपी का स्मार्ट सिटी अलीगढ़।
Identified as Dayanand Singh, the policeman and his wife were going to a hospital in Aligarh when the accident took place, NDTV reported. They escaped with some injuries, the report added.
We were on the scooter and were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn't come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both sustained some injuries
- Dayanand Singh
Netizens has this to say after watching the clip:
Dismal state of the country and the power of #humanity!— فرحین (@SilencePedia) June 19, 2022
Change name of city from "Aligarh" to "Krishnagarh" or something like that. Automatically all problems will be solved as per government
- Nes Tijiba
😅 it's unfortunate to say the least, will be worked upon by @aligarh_nna 👍🏼— Omair Iftikhar (@OmairIftikhar) June 19, 2022
Please thank to the honest IAS officers.— prashant (@Kumar35Prashant) June 20, 2022
Dhanyavaad unko dena hai jo aise logon ko jitaye. The people. Unless they turn smarter this situation will never change— A proud citizen of 🇮🇳 (@Vrischik) June 19, 2022
This is called actual #DEVELOPMENT— Mr.Khan (@Salmank004) June 19, 2022
In india https://t.co/n4KKvGPhwq
Isiliye toh smart city hey. kabhi kabhi drain mein dubna acha hota hey. smart people lives in smart city.— Skip (@Skip46364064) June 19, 2022
Yahi to Smartness hai— Kunvar Anubhav Vikram Singh. (@KAnubhavVS) June 20, 2022
Under ground parking hai waha panii ke raste Jake park karn tha 🤣 https://t.co/r6rFfLANlJ
specially those who work under IAS officer who is incharge of smartcity or nagar nigam.....— Harsh Malhotra (@hsbmpm) June 20, 2022
काम तो IAS की निगरानी मै ही हुआ होगा ना….— Girish Patel (@patelandpatels) June 19, 2022
This is a good example of huge corruption in bureaucracy.
Concept of underground parking.— Quantum_dot (@Kailash28887265) June 19, 2022
The whole governance has gone down the drain. Human well-being has no place in the to do list of stakeholders.— ved prakash singh (@vedprak94200629) June 20, 2022
Yhi to khass h Aligarh m https://t.co/ED2ofQHLsk— i.am.vsr (@Vikassagar84527) June 19, 2022