While the internet can often prove to be a messenger of saddening or extremely triggering news, many times it also brings us heartwarming instances. Which is exactly what this story is. On the 22nd of February, an image of a couple donating blood to save the life of a little girl, while still in their wedding clothes, gained momentum online. 

Couple donating blood on their wedding day
Source: Twitter/@IndianCopAshish

With everything going on in the world, it is a rare sight (but a much-needed one) to see people doing their best to serve humanity!

The original post received a lot of love online, people applauded the couple for their genorisity and thoughtfulness. 

What an example these two have set! 