While the internet can often prove to be a messenger of saddening or extremely triggering news, many times it also brings us heartwarming instances. Which is exactly what this story is. On the 22nd of February, an image of a couple donating blood to save the life of a little girl, while still in their wedding clothes, gained momentum online.
With everything going on in the world, it is a rare sight (but a much-needed one) to see people doing their best to serve humanity!
मेरा भारत महान |— Ashish Kr Mishra (@IndianCopAshish) February 22, 2021
एक बच्ची को ब्लड की जरूरत थी,कोई भी रक्तदान करने को सामने नही आ रहा था, क्योंकि वो किसी दूसरे की बच्ची थी,अपनी होती तो शायद कर भी देते,
खैर, शादी के दिन ही इस जोड़े ने रक्तदान कर बच्ची की जान बचायी |
Jai Hind,#PoliceMitra #UpPoliceMitra #BloodDonation pic.twitter.com/tXctaRe1nR
The original post received a lot of love online, people applauded the couple for their genorisity and thoughtfulness.
What an example these two have set!