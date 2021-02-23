While the internet can often prove to be a messenger of saddening or extremely triggering news, many times it also brings us heartwarming instances. Which is exactly what this story is. On the 22nd of February, an image of a couple donating blood to save the life of a little girl, while still in their wedding clothes, gained momentum online.

With everything going on in the world, it is a rare sight (but a much-needed one) to see people doing their best to serve humanity!

The original post received a lot of love online, people applauded the couple for their genorisity and thoughtfulness.

What an example these two have set!