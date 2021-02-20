We're seeing the fuel prices rise for the 11th day in a row, and amidst this scenario, a couple from Tamil Nadu was seen receiving peculiar gifts on their wedding day. Some guests gave the couple a can of petrol, some guests gave a gas cylinder and some gave onions.

Now, we're all aware of how the petrol prices are touching ₹100 in our country, while the prices of onions and gas cylinders are already pretty darn expensive. So, was this really too wild of a wedding present? Maybe not.

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/Wczs2EgQSx — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 18, 2021

Here are some of the many interesting reactions to video of this incident, check it out.

