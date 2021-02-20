We're seeing the fuel prices rise for the 11th day in a row, and amidst this scenario, a couple from Tamil Nadu was seen receiving peculiar gifts on their wedding day. Some guests gave the couple a can of petrol, some guests gave a gas cylinder and some gave onions. 

An image of the Tamil Nadu wedding
Source: Times Now

Now, we're all aware of how the petrol prices are touching ₹100 in our country, while the prices of onions and gas cylinders are already pretty darn expensive. So, was this really too wild of a wedding present? Maybe not.

