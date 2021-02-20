We're seeing the fuel prices rise for the 11th day in a row, and amidst this scenario, a couple from Tamil Nadu was seen receiving peculiar gifts on their wedding day. Some guests gave the couple a can of petrol, some guests gave a gas cylinder and some gave onions.
Now, we're all aware of how the petrol prices are touching ₹100 in our country, while the prices of onions and gas cylinders are already pretty darn expensive. So, was this really too wild of a wedding present? Maybe not.
Here are some of the many interesting reactions to video of this incident, check it out.
Equal saving on flowers n decoration ...— Amit (@atindia8) September 17, 2018
Tamil people are savage 😂 https://t.co/vRc5EBf24v— Jatzin Yadrov (@jatin781) February 19, 2021
February 18, 2021
Literally priceless🤩— Dr SHAAZ [email protected] (@drshaaz21) February 18, 2021
Haha this is cute though 🤩— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) February 18, 2021
Rich gift! pic.twitter.com/LUHuldwjVC— AutoRaja ✋ (@AutoRaja1212) February 19, 2021
Tamil bros are always creative.😀— ✋✋✋Achyuth🤚🤚🤚 (@INC4LifeNRI) February 19, 2021
What a Precious Gift!— Naijil (@naijilnj) February 19, 2021
What are your thoughts on this unique wedding present?