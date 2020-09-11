On Tuesday, Anas and Asala Marwah, a UAE-based Syrian influencer couple celebrated a gender reveal party at Burj Khalifa.



The couple decided to let the whole of Dubai know about their second child's gender as it was projected on one of the tallest building of the world.

There was a countdown done after which the gender of the baby was revealed while being projected on the building.



As per sources, it cost the couple over $100,000 to have the gender revealed on Burj Khalifa. The building, after the countdown, turned blue and had "It's a boy" written on it.

Since then, the post has gone viral on social media garnering many likes and comments.

Seeing this, people had all kinds of reactions.

Can't justify spending that much money, they should have gave it to charity in the child's name. — Sobia.. 🇬🇧 (@Sobiaah23475954) September 10, 2020

I love it! 😭



It’s THEIR money. People need to stop telling people how to spend THEIR money. Doesn’t need to be justifiable to anyone else but them. WTF — 𝒷𝓁𝒶𝓇𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒸𝓉 (@lichu__m) September 10, 2020

I am sorry but this video is actually beautiful. Everything was good about it and u don’t know crap about their family. They might be good people who donate money to charity all the time so stop judging people and let them be happy.Just cause u ain’t rich,doesn’t mean u can talk — cup of 🥛 (@faydss_) September 10, 2020

People saying is a waste of money and resources should just mind their own business. They are equally wasting some sort of money which can be accumulated to $95k in a decade or less. Remember the $100 u spend on something can be someone’s 95k somewhere. — NbaaSuperHero🗯 (@shotoss) September 10, 2020

People spending insane amounts of money on a gender reveal party, right after a gender reveal party set half of America on fire is like the most Dubai thing I've ever seen. — Meg the Whyte (@Saladmonkey) September 10, 2020

Crazy , should of donated it to starving children — Deborah (@Deborah60147895) September 10, 2020

For all the people saying it’s their money...Yeah, it might be their money but they should’ve kept this reveal party private if they didn’t want any criticism or backlash. The moment you publicise something you are effectively consenting to criticisms and etc. — May Elle Rose (@Truther66) September 10, 2020

Aye😳I think am the only one who doesn’t have money😂 — Karl Khakni 〽️ (@Khakni) September 11, 2020

As per other reports, it's not clear whether it was funded by the couple or if it was a promotional event.