In quite a Bollywood movie scenario, a Chinese couple was reunited with their son who was abducted outside a hotel in 1988.

The parents never stopped searching and after 32 years, finally met their child Mao Yin who was just 2 years old at the time of abduction.

He was snatched from the couple during times when China had introduced 1-child policy, leading to rise in the number of kidnapping cases, especially that of boys.

Mao was 'sold' to another couple in Sichuan, and was renamed Gu Ningning.

The process of finding him was complicated, too.

The Chinese police used one of Mao's childhood pictures and aged it several years to see if the picture matches with anyone in their current database.

Thankfully, it did.

Now 34 years old, Mao underwent a DNA test after which he was reunited with his birth parents during a press conference. And the sight of him running straight into the arms of his mother left everybody teary-eyed.

I don't want him to leave me any more. I won't let him leave me any more.

Mao, a home decorator, now plans to shift to with his actual parents.

After his kidnapping, Mao's mother Li quit her job and dedicated her life to finding him again. In the process, she ended up helping at least 29 other families in finding their kids.



What a happy ending.